 

I GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “G_D’S PEE AT STATE’S END!”

 
Tags:
di
3 Marzo 2021
 

I Godspeed You! Black Emperor annunciano l’atteso seguito di “Luciferian Towers”, album uscito nel 2017.

“G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!”, registrato e mixato da Jace Lasek dei Besnard Lake, esce il prossimo 2 aprile sulla sodale Constellation (pre-order).

Direttamente dal profilo twitter della band possiamo ascoltare 1 minuto di “A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)” opening-track del disco:

“Tracklist”:
1. A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)
2. Fire at Static Valley
3. “GOVERNMENT CAME” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE
4. OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Colapesce & Dimartino: guarda ...
    A meno di 24 ore dall’esibizione sul palco della settantunesima edizione del Festival di Sanremo i duo Colapesce DiMartino rilascia il ...

    Penelope Trappes, si intitola ...
    La musicista australiana con base a Brighton, Penelope Trappes, ha annunciato il suo terzo album dal titolo – in linea con i primi due ...

    One-Hit Wonders (2^ pt.) – ...
    Il nostro articolo sulle one-hit wonder degli anni andati, più o meno recenti, ha aperto il famoso vaso di Pandora: e tra tanti brani ...

    “Dai, ma come fai a non ...
    Del disco di Avarello abbiamo parlato in uno dei nostri ultimi bollettini del venerdì; Peppe (lasciatemi chiamare un amico come merita, nel ...

    TRACK: Grids and Dots – What ...
    Che meraviglia. Incanto ad occhi aperti targato Grids and Dots. La band australiana si fa avvolgente e delicatissima come non mai, tanto da ...
    I più visualizzati
    24 Febbraio 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    19 Febbraio 2021

    Oggi “La grande famiglia” dei Modena City Ramblers” compie 25 anni
    Sono trascorsi venticinque anni dallo storico secondo album dei Modena City Ramblers: “La grande famiglia” vedeva infatti la luce il 19 febbraio 1996, ma a ben vedere, come spesso accade quando ci si rapporta con album immersi nel loro ...
    8 Febbraio 2021

    Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
    Inutile negarlo, le aspettative sull’album di debutto di Arlo Parks erano alte, specie visto l’hype creatosi dopo gli acclamati EP “Super Sad Generation” e “Sophie” – per non parlare delle collaborazioni con artisti ormai affermati nel ...
    15 Febbraio 2021

    Black Country, New Road – For The First Time
    Finalmente sono arrivati, li hai incontrati quasi per sbaglio, “…. It was at the Cambridge Science Fair“, li hai subito  messi sul piatto e hai preso fuoco “…I could make so many things catch on fire”, non importa ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     