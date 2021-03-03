I GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “G_D’S PEE AT STATE’S END!”

I Godspeed You! Black Emperor annunciano l’atteso seguito di “Luciferian Towers”, album uscito nel 2017.

“G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!”, registrato e mixato da Jace Lasek dei Besnard Lake, esce il prossimo 2 aprile sulla sodale Constellation (pre-order).

Direttamente dal profilo twitter della band possiamo ascoltare 1 minuto di “A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)” opening-track del disco:

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END! Out 02.04.2021

Now available for preorderhttps://t.co/RuPlMExtIn pic.twitter.com/HF5z0ApO5C — Constellation (@cstrecords) March 3, 2021

“Tracklist”:

1. A Military Alphabet (five eyes all blind) (4521.0kHz 6730.0kHz 4109.09kHz) / Job’s Lament / First of the Last Glaciers / where we break how we shine (ROCKETS FOR MARY)

2. Fire at Static Valley

3. “GOVERNMENT CAME” (9980.0kHz 3617.1kHz 4521.0 kHz) / Cliffs Gaze / cliffs’ gaze at empty waters’ rise / ASHES TO SEA or NEARER TO THEE

4. OUR SIDE HAS TO WIN (for D.H.)