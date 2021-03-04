 

JOHN LENNON: IN ARRIVO UNA MASTODONTICA RISTAMPA DELUXE DI “JOHN LENNON/PLASTIC ONO BAND
The Ultimate Collection”

 
Tags:
di
4 Marzo 2021
 

Yoko Ono Lennon ha annunciato, per il 16 aprile (pre-order), una mastodontica ristampa deluxe dell’album di John Lennon “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection”. “Mother (Ultimate Mix)” è la prima anticipazione.

“John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band” è stato originariamente pubblicato l’11 dicembre 1970, dopo lo scioglimento dei Beatles all’inizio di quell’anno. Il disco presenta una produzione minimale con una strumentazione semplice e spartana.

Il nuovo cofanetto contiene 159 tracce divise su sei CD e due dischi audio Blu-ray, comprese 87 registrazioni mai sentite prima. Ci sono demo inediti e rari, prove, outtakes, jam e conversazioni in studio che spiegano in dettaglio come sono nate le canzoni. È incluso anche un libro di 132 pagine progettato e curato da Simon Hilton che raccoglie testi, foto rare, immagini di cassette, memorabilia e note estese. Il libro racconta la storia dietro ogni canzone e la realizzazione dell’album attraverso le parole di John e Yoko e di coloro che hanno lavorato con loro, attraverso interviste d’archivio e nuove.

Nella prefazione del libro, Yoko scrive: “Con gli album della Plastic Ono Band, a me e a John piaceva l’idea di questa realtà davvero cruda, essenziale e veritiera che stavamo dando al mondo. Stavamo influenzando altri artisti, dando loro coraggio, dando dignità a un certo stile di vulnerabilità e forza che non era accettato nella società di allora. Era una rivoluzione per un Beatles dire: ‘Ascolta: Sono umano, sono reale”. Ci volle molto coraggio per lui a farlo“.

“John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection” Tracklist:

THE ULTIMATE MIXES (53 mins)
01. Mother
02. Hold On
03. I Found Out
04. Working Class Hero
05. Isolation
06. Remember
07. Love
08. Well Well Well
09. Look At Me
10. God
11. My Mummy’s Dead
12. Give Peace A Chance
13. Cold Turkey
14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUTTAKES (49 mins)
01. Mother/Take 61
02. Hold On/Take 2
03. I Found Out/Take 1
04. Working Class Hero/Take 1
05. Isolation/Take 23
06. Remember/Rehearsal 1
07. Love/Take 6
08. Well Well Well/Take 2
09. Look At Me/Take 2
10. God/Take 27
11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2
12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 2
13. Cold Turkey/Take 1
14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

THE ELEMENTS MIXES (60 mins)
01. Mother
02. Hold On
03. I Found Out
04. Working Class Hero
05. Isolation
06. Remember
07. Love
08. Well Well Well
09. Look At Me
10. God
11. My Mummy’s Dead
12. Give Peace A Chance
13. Cold Turkey
14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE DEMOS (45 mins)
01. Mother (Home Demo)
02. Hold On (Studio Demo)
03. I Found Out (Home Demo)
04. Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)
05. Isolation (Studio Demo)
06. Remember (Studio Demo)
07. Love (Home Demo)
08. Well Well Well (Home Demo)
09. Look At Me (Home Demo)
10. God (Home Demo)
11. My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)
12. Give Peace A Chance (Home Demo)*
13. Cold Turkey (Home Demo)*
14. Instant Karma! (Studio Demo)*

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES (59 mins)
01. Mother/Take 64
02. Hold On/Take 32
03. I Found Out/Take 3 Extended
04. Working Class Hero/Take 9
05. Isolation/Take 29
06. Remember/Take 13
07. Love/Take 37
08. Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended
09. Look At Me/Take 9
10. God/Take 42
11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1
12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended
13. Cold Turkey/Take 2
14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES/THE OUTTAKES (50mins)
01. Mother/Take 91
02. Hold On/Take 18 *
03. I Found Out/Take 7
04. Working Class Hero/Take 10 *
05. Isolation/Take 1 *
06. Remember/Take 1 *
07. Love/Take 9 *
08. Well Well Well/Take 5 *
09. Look At Me/Take 3 *
10. God/Take 1
11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2 *
12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 *
13. Cold Turkey/Take 2 *
14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5 *

THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY (93 mins)
01. Mother
02. Hold On
03. I Found Out
04. Working Class Hero
05. Isolation
06. Remember
07. Love
08. Well Well Well
09. Look At Me
10. God
11. My Mummy’s Dead
12. Give Peace A Chance*
13. Cold Turkey*
14. Instant Karma (We All Shine On)*

THE JAMS/LIVE AND IMPROVISED (36 mins)
01. Johnny B. Goode
02. Ain’t That A Shame
03. Hold On (1)
04. Hold On (2)
05. Glad All Over
06. Be Faithful To Me
07. Send Me Some Lovin’
08. Get Back
09. Lost John (1)
10. Goodnight Irene
11. You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody)
12. I Don’t Want To Be To be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1)
13. It’ll Be Me
14. Honey Don’t
15. Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You)
16. Matchbox
17. I’ve Got A Feeling
18. Mystery Train
19. You’re So Square
20. I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2)
21. Lost John (2)
22. Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)

YOKO ONO/PLASTIC ONO BAND – THE LIVE SESSIONS (110 mins)
01. Why *
02. Why Not *
03. Greenfield Morning I Pushed An Empty Carriage All Over The City *
04. Touch Me *
05. Paper Shoes *
06. Life *
07. Omae No Okaa Wa *
08. I Lost Myself Somewhere In The Sky *
09. Remember Love *
10. Don’t Worry Kyoko *
11. Who Has Seen The Wind *

*BLU-RAY DISCS ONLY

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Nadine Shah e Brett Anderson dei ...
    Nadine Shah si è unita a Brett Anderson dei Suede e alla Paraorchestra per eseguire una cover di “Holes” dei Mercury Rev. Nella ...

    La ristampa di “epic” ...
    “epic Ten” è un doppio album che celebra i 10 anni di “epic” secondo disco di Sharon Van Etten. La ristampa, oltre ...

    “Daddy’s Home”, ...
    Come anticipato da alcuni manifesti apparsi in giro e prontamente riproposti su diverse piattaforme social alcuni giorni fa “Daddy’s ...

    VIDEO: Lionel Boy – Flower ...
    Dopo aver realizzato il suo primo EP, “Who Is Dovey” lo scorso anno, Lionel Boy ritorna ora con nuovo materiale inedito. In ...

    Whispering Sons, nuovo album, ...
    Il quintetto belga post-punk dei Whispering Sons ha annunciato la pubblicazione del loro sophomore, “Several Others” (preordina ...
    I più visualizzati

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    19 Febbraio 2021

    Oggi “La grande famiglia” dei Modena City Ramblers” compie 25 anni
    Sono trascorsi venticinque anni dallo storico secondo album dei Modena City Ramblers: “La grande famiglia” vedeva infatti la luce il 19 febbraio 1996, ma a ben vedere, come spesso accade quando ci si rapporta con album immersi nel loro ...
    8 Febbraio 2021

    Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
    Inutile negarlo, le aspettative sull’album di debutto di Arlo Parks erano alte, specie visto l’hype creatosi dopo gli acclamati EP “Super Sad Generation” e “Sophie” – per non parlare delle collaborazioni con artisti ormai affermati nel ...
    15 Febbraio 2021

    Black Country, New Road – For The First Time
    Finalmente sono arrivati, li hai incontrati quasi per sbaglio, “…. It was at the Cambridge Science Fair“, li hai subito  messi sul piatto e hai preso fuoco “…I could make so many things catch on fire”, non importa ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     