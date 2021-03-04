JOHN LENNON: IN ARRIVO UNA MASTODONTICA RISTAMPA DELUXE DI “JOHN LENNON/PLASTIC ONO BAND

Yoko Ono Lennon ha annunciato, per il 16 aprile (pre-order), una mastodontica ristampa deluxe dell’album di John Lennon “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection”. “Mother (Ultimate Mix)” è la prima anticipazione.

“John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band” è stato originariamente pubblicato l’11 dicembre 1970, dopo lo scioglimento dei Beatles all’inizio di quell’anno. Il disco presenta una produzione minimale con una strumentazione semplice e spartana.

Il nuovo cofanetto contiene 159 tracce divise su sei CD e due dischi audio Blu-ray, comprese 87 registrazioni mai sentite prima. Ci sono demo inediti e rari, prove, outtakes, jam e conversazioni in studio che spiegano in dettaglio come sono nate le canzoni. È incluso anche un libro di 132 pagine progettato e curato da Simon Hilton che raccoglie testi, foto rare, immagini di cassette, memorabilia e note estese. Il libro racconta la storia dietro ogni canzone e la realizzazione dell’album attraverso le parole di John e Yoko e di coloro che hanno lavorato con loro, attraverso interviste d’archivio e nuove.

Nella prefazione del libro, Yoko scrive: “Con gli album della Plastic Ono Band, a me e a John piaceva l’idea di questa realtà davvero cruda, essenziale e veritiera che stavamo dando al mondo. Stavamo influenzando altri artisti, dando loro coraggio, dando dignità a un certo stile di vulnerabilità e forza che non era accettato nella società di allora. Era una rivoluzione per un Beatles dire: ‘Ascolta: Sono umano, sono reale”. Ci volle molto coraggio per lui a farlo“.

“John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection” Tracklist:

THE ULTIMATE MIXES (53 mins)

01. Mother

02. Hold On

03. I Found Out

04. Working Class Hero

05. Isolation

06. Remember

07. Love

08. Well Well Well

09. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUTTAKES (49 mins)

01. Mother/Take 61

02. Hold On/Take 2

03. I Found Out/Take 1

04. Working Class Hero/Take 1

05. Isolation/Take 23

06. Remember/Rehearsal 1

07. Love/Take 6

08. Well Well Well/Take 2

09. Look At Me/Take 2

10. God/Take 27

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

13. Cold Turkey/Take 1

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

THE ELEMENTS MIXES (60 mins)

01. Mother

02. Hold On

03. I Found Out

04. Working Class Hero

05. Isolation

06. Remember

07. Love

08. Well Well Well

09. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance

13. Cold Turkey

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE DEMOS (45 mins)

01. Mother (Home Demo)

02. Hold On (Studio Demo)

03. I Found Out (Home Demo)

04. Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)

05. Isolation (Studio Demo)

06. Remember (Studio Demo)

07. Love (Home Demo)

08. Well Well Well (Home Demo)

09. Look At Me (Home Demo)

10. God (Home Demo)

11. My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)

12. Give Peace A Chance (Home Demo)*

13. Cold Turkey (Home Demo)*

14. Instant Karma! (Studio Demo)*

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES (59 mins)

01. Mother/Take 64

02. Hold On/Take 32

03. I Found Out/Take 3 Extended

04. Working Class Hero/Take 9

05. Isolation/Take 29

06. Remember/Take 13

07. Love/Take 37

08. Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended

09. Look At Me/Take 9

10. God/Take 42

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES/THE OUTTAKES (50mins)

01. Mother/Take 91

02. Hold On/Take 18 *

03. I Found Out/Take 7

04. Working Class Hero/Take 10 *

05. Isolation/Take 1 *

06. Remember/Take 1 *

07. Love/Take 9 *

08. Well Well Well/Take 5 *

09. Look At Me/Take 3 *

10. God/Take 1

11. My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2 *

12. Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 *

13. Cold Turkey/Take 2 *

14. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5 *

THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY (93 mins)

01. Mother

02. Hold On

03. I Found Out

04. Working Class Hero

05. Isolation

06. Remember

07. Love

08. Well Well Well

09. Look At Me

10. God

11. My Mummy’s Dead

12. Give Peace A Chance*

13. Cold Turkey*

14. Instant Karma (We All Shine On)*

THE JAMS/LIVE AND IMPROVISED (36 mins)

01. Johnny B. Goode

02. Ain’t That A Shame

03. Hold On (1)

04. Hold On (2)

05. Glad All Over

06. Be Faithful To Me

07. Send Me Some Lovin’

08. Get Back

09. Lost John (1)

10. Goodnight Irene

11. You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody)

12. I Don’t Want To Be To be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1)

13. It’ll Be Me

14. Honey Don’t

15. Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You)

16. Matchbox

17. I’ve Got A Feeling

18. Mystery Train

19. You’re So Square

20. I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2)

21. Lost John (2)

22. Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)

YOKO ONO/PLASTIC ONO BAND – THE LIVE SESSIONS (110 mins)

01. Why *

02. Why Not *

03. Greenfield Morning I Pushed An Empty Carriage All Over The City *

04. Touch Me *

05. Paper Shoes *

06. Life *

07. Omae No Okaa Wa *

08. I Lost Myself Somewhere In The Sky *

09. Remember Love *

10. Don’t Worry Kyoko *

11. Who Has Seen The Wind *

*BLU-RAY DISCS ONLY