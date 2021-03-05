 

IL NUOVO DOPPIO ALBUM DI VAN MORRISON ESCE A MAGGIO

 
5 Marzo 2021
 

A distanza di appena un anno e mezzo da “Three Chords & The Truth”, Van Morrison ritornerà il prossimo 7 maggio, via Exile / BMG, con un nuovo LP – il suo quarantaduesimo – “Latest Record Project, Volume 1”.

Si tratta di un doppio album che contiene “28 tracce che approfondiscono l’amore continuo di Van per il blues, l’R & B, il jazz e il soul”, ci spiega la press-release.

Il primo estratto è la title-track “Latest Record Project”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Latest Record Project” Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Latest Record Project
2. Where Have All The Rebels Gone?
3. Psychoanalysts’ Ball
4. No Good Deed Goes Unpunished
5. Tried To Do The Right Thing
6. The Long Con
7. Thank God For The Blues
8. Big Lie
9. A Few Bars Early
10. It Hurts Me Too
11. Only A Song
12. Diabolic Pressure
13. Deadbeat Saturday Night
14. Blue Funk

Disc 2:

1. Double Agent
2. Double Bind
3. Love Should Come With A Warning
4. Breaking The Spell
5. Up County Down
6. Duper’s Delight
7. My Time After A While
8. He’s Not The Kingpin
9. Mistaken Identity
10. Stop Bitching, Do Something
11. Western Man
12. They Own The Media
13. Why Are You On Facebook?
14. Jealousy

