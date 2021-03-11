 

IL NUOVO ALBUM DI HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER ESCE A FINE GIUGNO

 
Tags: ,
di
11 Marzo 2021
 

A distanza di meno di due anni dal suo decimo LP, “Terms Of Surrender”, il prossimo 25 giugno Hiss Golden Messenger pubblicherà, via Merge Records, il suo nuovo full-length, “Quietly Blowing It” (qui il pre-order).

MC Taylor, titolare del progetto, ha scritto il suo nuovo disco durante la primavera e l’estate dello scorso anno e tra i suoi collaboratori possiamo trovare Taylor e Griffin Goldsmith dei Dawes, Zach Williams dei Lone Bellow, Josh Kaufman dei Bonny Light Horseman e il chitarrista Buddy Miller.

Qui sotto intanto potete ascoltare i primi due estratti, “Sanctuary” e “If It Comes In The Morning”.

“Quietly Blowing It” Tracklist:
1. Way Back in the Way Back
2. The Great Mystifier
3. Mighty Dollar
4. Quietly Blowing It
5. It Will If We Let It
6. Hardlytown
7. If It Comes in the Morning
8. Glory Strums (Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Runner)
9. Painting Houses
10. Angels In The Headlights
11. Sanctuary

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Tim Cohen condivide il nuovo ...
    Mancano ormai solo due settimane all’uscita di “You Are Still Here”, il sesto LP solista di Tim Cohen, in arrivo il ...

    Tom Petty: ascolta l’inedito ...
    Lo scorso anno la famiglia di Tom Petty e la sua band, gli Heartbreakers, hanno realizzato un’immensa ristampa di settanta pezzi di ...

    Guarda il video di ...
    A meno di due anni di distanza dal loro convincente album d’esordio, “Jinx“, i Crumb ritornano a farsi sentire con ...

    Arriva ad aprile il secondo album ...
    Il prossimo 16 aprile, via Santeria Records / Audioglobe, esce “La Bella Stagione”, il secondo album di Don Antonio. Sei anni ...

    The Natvral condivide il nuovo ...
    Il primo LP di The Natvral, “Tethers”, uscirà il prossimo 2 aprile via Dirty Bingo Records. Lo statunitense lo ha registrato in ...
    I più visualizzati
    4 Marzo 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    19 Febbraio 2021

    Oggi “La grande famiglia” dei Modena City Ramblers” compie 25 anni
    Sono trascorsi venticinque anni dallo storico secondo album dei Modena City Ramblers: “La grande famiglia” vedeva infatti la luce il 19 febbraio 1996, ma a ben vedere, come spesso accade quando ci si rapporta con album immersi nel loro ...
    4 Marzo 2021

    VIDEO: Il Tipo Di Jesi – Libertà [ Esclusiva IfB ]
    La nostra anteprima di oggi è dedicata al nuovo singolo de Il Tipo di Jesi, ovvero Tommaso Sampaolesi, classe 1986, nato e cresciuto a Jesi, Ancona. Già cantante, chitarrista e compositore dei Cora, che nel 2009 hanno pubblicato per Jestrai ...
    15 Febbraio 2021

    Black Country, New Road – For The First Time
    Finalmente sono arrivati, li hai incontrati quasi per sbaglio, “…. It was at the Cambridge Science Fair“, li hai subito  messi sul piatto e hai preso fuoco “…I could make so many things catch on fire”, non importa ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     