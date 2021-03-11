IL NUOVO ALBUM DI HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER ESCE A FINE GIUGNO

A distanza di meno di due anni dal suo decimo LP, “Terms Of Surrender”, il prossimo 25 giugno Hiss Golden Messenger pubblicherà, via Merge Records, il suo nuovo full-length, “Quietly Blowing It” (qui il pre-order).

MC Taylor, titolare del progetto, ha scritto il suo nuovo disco durante la primavera e l’estate dello scorso anno e tra i suoi collaboratori possiamo trovare Taylor e Griffin Goldsmith dei Dawes, Zach Williams dei Lone Bellow, Josh Kaufman dei Bonny Light Horseman e il chitarrista Buddy Miller.

Qui sotto intanto potete ascoltare i primi due estratti, “Sanctuary” e “If It Comes In The Morning”.

“Quietly Blowing It” Tracklist:

1. Way Back in the Way Back

2. The Great Mystifier

3. Mighty Dollar

4. Quietly Blowing It

5. It Will If We Let It

6. Hardlytown

7. If It Comes in the Morning

8. Glory Strums (Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Runner)

9. Painting Houses

10. Angels In The Headlights

11. Sanctuary