“SILVER ROSES” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI ROSE CITY BAND

Rose City Band, ovvero Ripley Johnson dei Moon Duo e Wooden Shjips, ha annunciato che l’uscita del suo terzo LP, “Earth Trip”, è stata spostata al 25 giugno sempre via Thrill Jockey.

Il musicista statunintense lo ha registrato per la maggior parte a casa sua a Portland, mentre il mixing del disco è opera di Cooper Crain (Bitchin’ Bajas, Cave).

Ieri, intanto, Johnson ha condiviso un nuovo singolo, “Silver Roses”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.

“Earth Trip” Tracklist:

1. Silver Roses

2. In The Rain

3. World Is Turning

4. Feel Of Love

5. Lonely Places

6. Ramblin’ With The Day

7. Rabbit

8. Dawn Patrol

Photo Credit: Alter1fo (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)