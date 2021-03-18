“SILVER ROSES” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI ROSE CITY BAND

Rose City Band, ovvero Ripley Johnson dei Moon Duo e Wooden Shjips, ha annunciato che l’uscita del suo terzo LP, “Earth Trip”, è stata spostata al 25 giugno sempre via Thrill Jockey.
Il musicista statunintense lo ha registrato per la maggior parte a casa sua a Portland, mentre il mixing del disco è opera di Cooper Crain (Bitchin’ Bajas, Cave).
Ieri, intanto, Johnson ha condiviso un nuovo singolo, “Silver Roses”, che potete ascoltare nel player Spotify qui sotto.
“Earth Trip” Tracklist:
1. Silver Roses
2. In The Rain
3. World Is Turning
4. Feel Of Love
5. Lonely Places
6. Ramblin’ With The Day
7. Rabbit
8. Dawn Patrol
Photo Credit: Alter1fo (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)