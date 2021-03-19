 

ASCOLTA LE WARPAINT RIFARE “PARALYSED” DEI GANG OF FOUR PER IL DISCO TRIBUTO ALLA BAND INGLESE

 
19 Marzo 2021
 

E’ “Paralysed” rifatta dalle Warpaint il terzo singolo estratto da “The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four” disco tributo alla storica band post-punk inglese.

Il disco, in uscita il prossimo 28 maggio, raccoglie brani composti da Andy Gill e Gang of Four in circa 40 anni di carriera e reinterpretati da artisti e band che hanno personalmente scelto le canzoni da ‘rileggere’ in chiave del tutto personale.

Prima di questo nuovo estratto avevamo ascoltato Tom Morello e Serj Tankian rifare “Natural’s Not In I” e 3D dei Massive Attack remixare “Where the Nightingale Sings”.

Ascolta le Warpaint rifare “Paralysed”:

“The Problem of Leisure” tracklist:
Vinyl One, Side A:
1. IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK)
2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA)
3. Helmet – In the Ditch (USA)
4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux) (UK)
5. Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B:
1. Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK)
2. Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)
3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)
4. LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK)
5. JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)

Vinyl Two, Side C:
1. La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK)
2. Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK)
3. Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil)
4. The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA)
5. Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D:
1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)
2. The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)
3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China)
4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK) 5. Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)

