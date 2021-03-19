ASCOLTA LE WARPAINT RIFARE “PARALYSED” DEI GANG OF FOUR PER IL DISCO TRIBUTO ALLA BAND INGLESE

E’ “Paralysed” rifatta dalle Warpaint il terzo singolo estratto da “The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four” disco tributo alla storica band post-punk inglese.
Il disco, in uscita il prossimo 28 maggio, raccoglie brani composti da Andy Gill e Gang of Four in circa 40 anni di carriera e reinterpretati da artisti e band che hanno personalmente scelto le canzoni da ‘rileggere’ in chiave del tutto personale.
Prima di questo nuovo estratto avevamo ascoltato Tom Morello e Serj Tankian rifare “Natural’s Not In I” e 3D dei Massive Attack remixare “Where the Nightingale Sings”.
Ascolta le Warpaint rifare “Paralysed”:
“The Problem of Leisure” tracklist:
Vinyl One, Side A:
1. IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK)
2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA)
3. Helmet – In the Ditch (USA)
4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux) (UK)
5. Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)
Vinyl One, Side B:
1. Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK)
2. Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)
3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)
4. LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK)
5. JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)
Vinyl Two, Side C:
1. La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK)
2. Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK)
3. Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil)
4. The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA)
5. Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)
Vinyl Two, Side D:
1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)
2. The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)
3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China)
4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK) 5. Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)