ASCOLTA LE WARPAINT RIFARE “PARALYSED” DEI GANG OF FOUR PER IL DISCO TRIBUTO ALLA BAND INGLESE

E’ “Paralysed” rifatta dalle Warpaint il terzo singolo estratto da “The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four” disco tributo alla storica band post-punk inglese.

Il disco, in uscita il prossimo 28 maggio, raccoglie brani composti da Andy Gill e Gang of Four in circa 40 anni di carriera e reinterpretati da artisti e band che hanno personalmente scelto le canzoni da ‘rileggere’ in chiave del tutto personale.

Prima di questo nuovo estratto avevamo ascoltato Tom Morello e Serj Tankian rifare “Natural’s Not In I” e 3D dei Massive Attack remixare “Where the Nightingale Sings”.

Ascolta le Warpaint rifare “Paralysed”:

“The Problem of Leisure” tracklist:

Vinyl One, Side A:

1. IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA)

3. Helmet – In the Ditch (USA)

4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (Redux) (UK)

5. Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B:

1. Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK)

2. Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)

3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)

4. LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK)

5. JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)

Vinyl Two, Side C:

1. La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK)

3. Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil)

4. The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA)

5. Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D:

1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)

2. The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)

3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China)

4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK) 5. Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)