I FIELD MUSIC SVELATO IL NUOVO SINGOLO “NOT WHEN YOU’RE IN LOVE”. GUARDA IL VIDEO.

Sale a 3 il numero degli estratti dal prossimo disco dei Field Music “Flat White Moon” ottavo lavoro in studio dei fratelli Peter e David Brewis atteso per il 23 aprile su Memphis Industries.

Dopo “Orion From The Street” e “No Pressure” è ora il turno di “Not When You’re In Love” accompagnato da un video ufficiale diretto da Andy Martin:

David Brewis commenta così il brano:

…un percorso panoramico cinematografico sull’innamoramento o forse sul non essere innamorato o ancora, forse, sul voler sapere cos’è veramente l’amore…

“Flat White Moon” tracklist:

Orion From The Street

Do Me A Favour

Not When You’re In Love

Out of the Frame

When You Last Heard From Linda

No Pressure

In This City

I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You

Meant To Be

Invisible Days

The Curtained Room

You Get Better

Credit Foto: Christopher Owens