 

I FIELD MUSIC SVELATO IL NUOVO SINGOLO “NOT WHEN YOU’RE IN LOVE”. GUARDA IL VIDEO.

 
di
24 Marzo 2021
 

Sale a 3 il numero degli estratti dal prossimo disco dei Field Music “Flat White Moon” ottavo lavoro in studio dei fratelli Peter e David Brewis atteso per il 23 aprile su Memphis Industries.

Dopo “Orion From The Street” e “No Pressure” è ora il turno di “Not When You’re In Love” accompagnato da un video ufficiale diretto da Andy Martin:

David Brewis commenta così il brano:
…un percorso panoramico cinematografico sull’innamoramento o forse sul non essere innamorato o ancora, forse, sul voler sapere cos’è veramente l’amore…

“Flat White Moon” tracklist:
Orion From The Street
Do Me A Favour
Not When You’re In Love
Out of the Frame
When You Last Heard From Linda
No Pressure
In This City
I’m The One Who Wants To Be With You
Meant To Be
Invisible Days
The Curtained Room
You Get Better

Credit Foto: Christopher Owens

