AMY WINEHOUSE: IL SUO “AT THE BBC” ESCE ORA IN UNA NUOVA VERSIONE TRIPLO ALBUM

Uscirà a breve (7 maggio), sotto forma di triplo album, “Amy Winehouse At The BBC”, espansione del box set postumo uscito nel novembre del 20121.

L’uscita vede l’audio del Jools Holland “A Tribute To Amy Winehouse'” una selezione di performance rese disponibili per la prima volta.

Amy Winehouse – At The BBC: Triple Vinyl, Back To Black Slipmat & The Sound Of Vinyl Exclusive Hand-Numbered Litho Print Pre-order Now >> https://t.co/lcixgIhjSr pic.twitter.com/SJCApC3L2T — The Sound of Vinyl (@TheSoundofVinyl) March 24, 2021

Ecco la tracklist completa:

DISCO UNO – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

01. Stronger Than Me

02. Take The Box

03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland

04. Rehab

05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland

08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. Love Is A Losing Game

DISCO DUE – The BBC Sessions

01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)

03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)

04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)

05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)

06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)

08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)

09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)

12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)

13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)

DISCO TREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

01. Know You Now

02. Tears Dry On Their Own

03. You Know I’m No Good

04. Just Friends

05. He Can Only Hold Her

06. I Heard Love Is Blind

07. Rehab

08. Take the Box

09. Some Unholy War

10. Back To Black

11. Valerie

12. Addicted

13. Me & Mr Jones

14. Monkey Man

Photo: Rama, CC BY-SA 2.0 FR, via Wikimedia Commons