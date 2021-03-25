AMY WINEHOUSE: IL SUO “AT THE BBC” ESCE ORA IN UNA NUOVA VERSIONE TRIPLO ALBUM

Uscirà a breve (7 maggio), sotto forma di triplo album, “Amy Winehouse At The BBC”, espansione del box set postumo uscito nel novembre del 20121.
L’uscita vede l’audio del Jools Holland “A Tribute To Amy Winehouse'” una selezione di performance rese disponibili per la prima volta.
JUST ANNOUNCED!
Amy Winehouse – At The BBC: Triple Vinyl, Back To Black Slipmat & The Sound Of Vinyl Exclusive Hand-Numbered Litho Print
Pre-order Now >> https://t.co/lcixgIhjSr pic.twitter.com/SJCApC3L2T
— The Sound of Vinyl (@TheSoundofVinyl) March 24, 2021
Ecco la tracklist completa:
DISCO UNO – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland
01. Stronger Than Me
02. Take The Box
03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland
04. Rehab
05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland
06. Tears Dry On Their Own
07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland
08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland
09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland
10. Love Is A Losing Game
DISCO DUE – The BBC Sessions
01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)
02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)
03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)
04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)
05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)
06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)
08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)
09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)
11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)
12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)
13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)
DISCO TREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall
01. Know You Now
02. Tears Dry On Their Own
03. You Know I’m No Good
04. Just Friends
05. He Can Only Hold Her
06. I Heard Love Is Blind
07. Rehab
08. Take the Box
09. Some Unholy War
10. Back To Black
11. Valerie
12. Addicted
13. Me & Mr Jones
14. Monkey Man
Photo: Rama, CC BY-SA 2.0 FR, via Wikimedia Commons