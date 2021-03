FIELD MOUSE

Tracklist

1. Daisies of the Galaxy (Eels)

2. Found Out About You (Gin Blossoms)

3. It's A Shame About Ray (The Lemonheads)

4. 1979 (The Smashing Pumpkins)

5. Name (Goo Goo Dolls)

6. PDA (Interpol)

7. Chaos of the Galaxy/Happy Man (Sparklehorse)

8. Crash Into Me (Dave Matthews Band)

9. Amateur (Nada Surf)

10. When You Sleep (My Bloody Valentine)

11. Losing A Whole Year (Third Eye Blind)