PEARL JAM, IN STREAMING GRATUITO IL LIVE AD HYDE PARK 2010

I Pearl Jam renderanno disponibile gratuitamente dal prossimo 3 aprile il live inedito ed integrale dell’Hyde Park del 25 giugno 2010.
Il video, della durata di oltre due ore, sarà disponibile dalle 2 di notte del 3 aprile alle 6 di mattina del 5 aprile su Nugs e sui canali YouTube e Facebook della band.
Setlist:
Metamorphosis Two
(Philip Glass song)
Given to Fly
Why Go
Brain Damage (Pink Floyd cover)
Corduroy
Got Some
Once
World Wide Suicide
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Amongst the Waves
Even Flow
Unthought Known
Nothingman
Arms Aloft (Joe Strummer & the Mescaleros cover)
Not for You
Of the Earth
State of Love and Trust
Do the Evolution
Wasted Reprise
Better Man
Encore:
Just Breathe
Red Mosquito(with Ben Harper)
Black
Porch
Encore 2:
Go
The Fixer
Alive
Yellow Ledbetter
Photo credit: Danny Clinch