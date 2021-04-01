PEARL JAM, IN STREAMING GRATUITO IL LIVE AD HYDE PARK 2010

I Pearl Jam renderanno disponibile gratuitamente dal prossimo 3 aprile il live inedito ed integrale dell’Hyde Park del 25 giugno 2010.

Il video, della durata di oltre due ore, sarà disponibile dalle 2 di notte del 3 aprile alle 6 di mattina del 5 aprile su Nugs e sui canali YouTube e Facebook della band.

Setlist:

Metamorphosis Two

(Philip Glass song)

Given to Fly

Why Go

Brain Damage (Pink Floyd cover)

Corduroy

Got Some

Once

World Wide Suicide

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Amongst the Waves

Even Flow

Unthought Known

Nothingman

Arms Aloft (Joe Strummer & the Mescaleros cover)

Not for You

Of the Earth

State of Love and Trust

Do the Evolution

Wasted Reprise

Better Man

Encore:

Just Breathe

Red Mosquito(with Ben Harper)

Black

Porch

Encore 2:

Go

The Fixer

Alive

Yellow Ledbetter