 

PEARL JAM, IN STREAMING GRATUITO IL LIVE AD HYDE PARK 2010

 
Tags:
di
1 Aprile 2021
 

I Pearl Jam renderanno disponibile gratuitamente dal prossimo 3 aprile il live inedito ed integrale dell’Hyde Park del 25 giugno 2010.

Il video, della durata di oltre due ore, sarà disponibile dalle 2 di notte del 3 aprile alle 6 di mattina del 5 aprile su Nugs e sui canali YouTube e Facebook della band.

Setlist:
Metamorphosis Two
(Philip Glass song)
Given to Fly
Why Go
Brain Damage (Pink Floyd cover)
Corduroy
Got Some
Once
World Wide Suicide
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Amongst the Waves
Even Flow
Unthought Known
Nothingman
Arms Aloft (Joe Strummer & the Mescaleros cover)
Not for You
Of the Earth
State of Love and Trust
Do the Evolution
Wasted Reprise
Better Man
Encore:
Just Breathe
Red Mosquito(with Ben Harper)
Black
Porch
Encore 2:
Go
The Fixer
Alive
Yellow Ledbetter

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    I Tame Impala suoneranno ...
    I Tame Impala eseguiranno per intero il loro debut album “Innerspeaker” in un prossimo live streaming. Il concerto sarà ...

    Ascolta i Big Thief rifare “Off ...
    Esce domani, venerdì 2 aprile, “Bills & Aches & Blues”, album che raccoglie brani di artisti/band delle 4AD ...

    Esce a giugno il quarto album di ...
    A distanza di due anni e mezzo dal suo terzo LP, “Loma”, Throwing Snow pubblicherà il prossimo 25 giugno, via Houndstooth, un ...

    Il secondo album di Squirrel Flower ...
    A distanza di quasi un anno e mezzo dal suo debutto full-length, “I Was Born Swimming”, Squirrel Flower sta per tornare con un ...

    Guarda il video di “Nobody ...
    A distanza di due anni dal loro sophomore, “Punk”, le Chai torneranno il prossimo 21 maggio, via Sub Pop Records, con un nuovo ...
    I più visualizzati
    31 Marzo 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    4 Marzo 2021

    VIDEO: Il Tipo Di Jesi – Libertà [ Esclusiva IfB ]
    La nostra anteprima di oggi è dedicata al nuovo singolo de Il Tipo di Jesi, ovvero Tommaso Sampaolesi, classe 1986, nato e cresciuto a Jesi, Ancona. Già cantante, chitarrista e compositore dei Cora, che nel 2009 hanno pubblicato per Jestrai ...
    24 Marzo 2021

    “Custodiamo un segreto che sappiamo solo noi”: una dichiarazione d’amore a La rappresentante di lista
    La rappresentante di lista cammina per le strade di Palermo prima di arrivare in quelle di Sanremo. Lo fa perché Veronica, una delle due metà di questa realtà, ci arriva dalla Toscana e si iscrive come rappresentante di un partito in occasione del ...
    13 Marzo 2021

    Schonwald – Abstraction
    Abstraction, astrazione. Ed infatti il nuovo disco del duo italiano suona come un’immersione in un’altra realtà, più astratta, più rarefatta, più eterogenea, nella quale le sfumature più crepuscolari non sono necessariamente fredde e ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     