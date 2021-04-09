 

JEFF TWEEDY, TY SEGALL E MARK LANEGAN (E MOLTI ALTRI) PRENDONO PARTE AL PRIMO DISCO TRIBUTO POSTUMO A ROKY ERICKSON

 
9 Aprile 2021
 

L’ottima label Light in the Attic annuncia la pubblicazione del primo disco tributo postumo a Roky Erickson assoluto pioniere del rock psichedelico e leader storico dei 13th Floor Elevators scomparso il 31 maggio del 2019.

“May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson” raccoglie brani dell’artista reinterpretati da Jeff Tweedy, Margo Price, Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees, Neko Case, The Black Angels, Ty Segall, Lucinda Williams, Billy F Gibbons, Chelsea Wolfe, Brogan Bentley, Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan, Alison Mosshart & Charlie Sexton e sarà disponibile dal 17 luglio come preziosa ed esclusiva release del prossimo Record Store Day.

Prodotto da Bill Bentley, che già in passato aveva curato un disco tributo a Roky Erickson (“Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye”, 1990, Sire Records), e dal co-fondatore e proprietario della Light in the Attic Bill Bentley il boxset conterrà, oltre alle 12 cover, un libro fotografico di 16 pagine e una traccia inedita, “Love Hieroglyphics”, suonata da Erickson nei primi anni ’70 ed ‘impressa’ per l’occasione su un flexi disc a parte.

“May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson” tracklist:

Side One
1. Billy F Gibbons – (I’ve Got) Levitation
2. Mosshart Sexton – Starry Eyes
3. Jeff Tweedy – For You (I’d Do Anything)
4. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – Clear Night For Love
5. The Black Angels – Don’t Fall Down
6. Neko Case – Be And Bring Me Home

Side Two
1. Margo Price – Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)
2. Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees – Roller Coaster
3. Ty Segall – Night Of The Vampire
4. Lucinda Williams – You’re Gonna Miss Me
5. Chelsea Wolfe – If You Have Ghosts
6. Brogan Bentley – May The Circle Remain Unbroken

Bonus RSD-only flexi disc:
1. Roky Erickson – Love Hieroglyphics

