 

NUOVO COFANETTO IN ARRIVO PER JONI MITCHELL: RACCHIUDE I 4 ALBUM USCITI PER REPRISE RECORDS

 
Tags:
di
10 Aprile 2021
 

Joni Mitchell pubblica un nuovo cofanetto che guarda al passato. “The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)”, conterrà i suoi quattro album per la Reprise Records: “Song to a Seagull” del 1968, “Clouds” del 1969, “Ladies of the Canyon” del 1970 e “Blue” del 1971. Il cofanetto uscirà il 25 giugno via Rhino.

“The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)” conterrà versioni rimasterizzate di tutti e quattro gli album, ma probabilmente il lavoro più significativo è stato fatto per “Song to a Seagull”. Mitchell e Matt Lee hanno aggiornato il mix originale dopo aver scoperto che era confuso e granuloso. “Il mix originale era atroce“, ha detto Mitchell in una dichiarazione. “Suonava come se fosse stato registrato sotto una ciotola di gelatina, così l’ho aggiustato!

Il cofanetto include anche uno scritto dell’artista country folk-rock Brandi Carlile, fan di lunga data della Mitchell che ha recentemente coverizzato “Blue” nella sua interezza dal vivo. “Secondo me, Blue è il più grande album mai realizzato. Blue non mi ha reso una cantautrice migliore. Blue mi ha reso una donna migliore“, si legge. “Non importa cosa stiamo affrontando in questi tempi, possiamo gioire e sapere che di tutte le epoche che avremmo potuto vivere, abbiamo vissuto nell’epoca di Joni Mitchell“.

Il cofanetto “The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)” è limitato a 10.000 copie. I preorder per le versioni in vinile, CD e digitale del cofanetto sono già attivi.

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) Tracklist:
Song To A Seagull (1968)
I Came to the City
01. “I Had A King
02. “Michael From Mountains
03. “Night In The City
04. “Marcie
05. “Nathan La Franeer
Out of the City and Down the Seaside
06. Sisotowbell Lane
07. The Dawntreader
08. The Pirate Of Penance
09. Song To A Seagull
10. Cactus Tree

Clouds (1969)
01. Tin Angel
02. Chelsea Morning
03. I Don’t Know Where I Stand
04. That Song About The Midway
05. Roses Blue
06. The Gallery
07. I Think I Understand
08. Songs To Aging Children Come
09. The Fiddle And The Drum
10. Both Sides, Now

Ladies Of The Canyon (1970)
01. Morning Morgantown
02. For Free
03. Conversation
04. Ladies Of The Canyon
05. Willy
06. The Arrangement
07. Rainy Night House
08. The Priest
09. Blue Boy
10. Big Yellow Taxi
11. Woodstock
12. The Circle Game

Blue (1971)
01. All I Want
02. My Old Man
03. Little Green
04. Carey
05. Blue
06. California
07. This Flight Tonight
08. River
09. A Case Of You
10. The Last Time I Saw Richard

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    All’asta la chitarra che ...
    All’inizio di febbraio, Phoebe Bridgers ha suonato al Saturday Night Live, rompendo poi la sua chitarra nel finale. Ricordiamo bene le ...

    EP: Oracle Sisters – Paris II

    E’ un piacere segnalare il ritorno degli Oracle Sisters, che pubblicano, via 22Twenty, il loro secondo EP, chiamato “Paris II”, ...

    James Vincent McMorrow annuncia il ...
    James Vincent McMorrow è tornato con la notizia del suo primo album in quattro anni, “Grapefruit Season” (atteso il 16 luglio, ...

    Ascolta “Holding Onto ...
    An Early Bird ci dimostra che il suo percorso attuale non è fatto solo di piacevoli (e riuscite) sperimentazioni, ma c’è sempre un ...

    Oggi “Old Ramon” dei Red House ...
    Non poteva che essere amaro l’epilogo della storia dei Red House Painters, fuoriclasse della tristezza in musica oltre che autori di una ...
    I più visualizzati
    31 Marzo 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    13 Marzo 2021

    Schonwald – Abstraction
    Abstraction, astrazione. Ed infatti il nuovo disco del duo italiano suona come un’immersione in un’altra realtà, più astratta, più rarefatta, più eterogenea, nella quale le sfumature più crepuscolari non sono necessariamente fredde e ...
    12 Marzo 2021

    Fine Before You Came – Forme complesse
    E così, in un freddo sabato mattina di fine febbraio, è sbucato fuori dal nulla un nuovo album dei Fine Before You Came. “Forme complesse”, il sesto lavoro della band milanese, è arrivato in prima battuta come link allegato a una misteriosa ...
    24 Marzo 2021

    “Custodiamo un segreto che sappiamo solo noi”: una dichiarazione d’amore a La rappresentante di lista
    La rappresentante di lista cammina per le strade di Palermo prima di arrivare in quelle di Sanremo. Lo fa perché Veronica, una delle due metà di questa realtà, ci arriva dalla Toscana e si iscrive come rappresentante di un partito in occasione del ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     