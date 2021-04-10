NUOVO COFANETTO IN ARRIVO PER JONI MITCHELL: RACCHIUDE I 4 ALBUM USCITI PER REPRISE RECORDS

Joni Mitchell pubblica un nuovo cofanetto che guarda al passato. “The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)”, conterrà i suoi quattro album per la Reprise Records: “Song to a Seagull” del 1968, “Clouds” del 1969, “Ladies of the Canyon” del 1970 e “Blue” del 1971. Il cofanetto uscirà il 25 giugno via Rhino.
“The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)” conterrà versioni rimasterizzate di tutti e quattro gli album, ma probabilmente il lavoro più significativo è stato fatto per “Song to a Seagull”. Mitchell e Matt Lee hanno aggiornato il mix originale dopo aver scoperto che era confuso e granuloso. “Il mix originale era atroce“, ha detto Mitchell in una dichiarazione. “Suonava come se fosse stato registrato sotto una ciotola di gelatina, così l’ho aggiustato!”
Il cofanetto include anche uno scritto dell’artista country folk-rock Brandi Carlile, fan di lunga data della Mitchell che ha recentemente coverizzato “Blue” nella sua interezza dal vivo. “Secondo me, Blue è il più grande album mai realizzato. Blue non mi ha reso una cantautrice migliore. Blue mi ha reso una donna migliore“, si legge. “Non importa cosa stiamo affrontando in questi tempi, possiamo gioire e sapere che di tutte le epoche che avremmo potuto vivere, abbiamo vissuto nell’epoca di Joni Mitchell“.
Il cofanetto “The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)” è limitato a 10.000 copie. I preorder per le versioni in vinile, CD e digitale del cofanetto sono già attivi.
The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) Tracklist:
Song To A Seagull (1968)
I Came to the City
01. “I Had A King
02. “Michael From Mountains
03. “Night In The City
04. “Marcie
05. “Nathan La Franeer
Out of the City and Down the Seaside
06. Sisotowbell Lane
07. The Dawntreader
08. The Pirate Of Penance
09. Song To A Seagull
10. Cactus Tree
Clouds (1969)
01. Tin Angel
02. Chelsea Morning
03. I Don’t Know Where I Stand
04. That Song About The Midway
05. Roses Blue
06. The Gallery
07. I Think I Understand
08. Songs To Aging Children Come
09. The Fiddle And The Drum
10. Both Sides, Now
Ladies Of The Canyon (1970)
01. Morning Morgantown
02. For Free
03. Conversation
04. Ladies Of The Canyon
05. Willy
06. The Arrangement
07. Rainy Night House
08. The Priest
09. Blue Boy
10. Big Yellow Taxi
11. Woodstock
12. The Circle Game
Blue (1971)
01. All I Want
02. My Old Man
03. Little Green
04. Carey
05. Blue
06. California
07. This Flight Tonight
08. River
09. A Case Of You
10. The Last Time I Saw Richard