NUOVO COFANETTO IN ARRIVO PER JONI MITCHELL: RACCHIUDE I 4 ALBUM USCITI PER REPRISE RECORDS

Joni Mitchell pubblica un nuovo cofanetto che guarda al passato. “The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)”, conterrà i suoi quattro album per la Reprise Records: “Song to a Seagull” del 1968, “Clouds” del 1969, “Ladies of the Canyon” del 1970 e “Blue” del 1971. Il cofanetto uscirà il 25 giugno via Rhino.

“The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)” conterrà versioni rimasterizzate di tutti e quattro gli album, ma probabilmente il lavoro più significativo è stato fatto per “Song to a Seagull”. Mitchell e Matt Lee hanno aggiornato il mix originale dopo aver scoperto che era confuso e granuloso. “Il mix originale era atroce“, ha detto Mitchell in una dichiarazione. “Suonava come se fosse stato registrato sotto una ciotola di gelatina, così l’ho aggiustato!”

Il cofanetto include anche uno scritto dell’artista country folk-rock Brandi Carlile, fan di lunga data della Mitchell che ha recentemente coverizzato “Blue” nella sua interezza dal vivo. “Secondo me, Blue è il più grande album mai realizzato. Blue non mi ha reso una cantautrice migliore. Blue mi ha reso una donna migliore“, si legge. “Non importa cosa stiamo affrontando in questi tempi, possiamo gioire e sapere che di tutte le epoche che avremmo potuto vivere, abbiamo vissuto nell’epoca di Joni Mitchell“.

Il cofanetto “The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)” è limitato a 10.000 copie. I preorder per le versioni in vinile, CD e digitale del cofanetto sono già attivi.

The Reprise Albums (1968-1971) Tracklist:

Song To A Seagull (1968)

I Came to the City

01. “I Had A King

02. “Michael From Mountains

03. “Night In The City

04. “Marcie

05. “Nathan La Franeer

Out of the City and Down the Seaside

06. Sisotowbell Lane

07. The Dawntreader

08. The Pirate Of Penance

09. Song To A Seagull

10. Cactus Tree

Clouds (1969)

01. Tin Angel

02. Chelsea Morning

03. I Don’t Know Where I Stand

04. That Song About The Midway

05. Roses Blue

06. The Gallery

07. I Think I Understand

08. Songs To Aging Children Come

09. The Fiddle And The Drum

10. Both Sides, Now

Ladies Of The Canyon (1970)

01. Morning Morgantown

02. For Free

03. Conversation

04. Ladies Of The Canyon

05. Willy

06. The Arrangement

07. Rainy Night House

08. The Priest

09. Blue Boy

10. Big Yellow Taxi

11. Woodstock

12. The Circle Game

Blue (1971)

01. All I Want

02. My Old Man

03. Little Green

04. Carey

05. Blue

06. California

07. This Flight Tonight

08. River

09. A Case Of You

10. The Last Time I Saw Richard