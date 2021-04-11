 

JIM WARD (AT THE DRIVE IN E SPARTA) ANNUNCIA L’ALBUM SOLISTA “DAGGERS”

 
11 Aprile 2021
 

Conosciamo bene Jim Ward per essere stato membro degli At The Drive In e, più tardi, degli Sparta. Con un nuovo album da solista, “Daggers” (pre-order), la cui uscita è stata annunciata per giugno, Ward ha condiviso il singolo “Paper Fish”.

Tra emo e indie-rock il brano si muove sulle coordinate che abbiamo già conosciuto negli Sparta. Ottime premesse.

 

Tracklist:
1. Day By Day
2. Blink Twice
3. Electric Life
4. Paper Fish
5. I Got A Secret
6. Keep On Failure
7. Polygraph (Attack)
8. Foreign Currency
9. Safe Pair Of Hands
10. King Yourself

