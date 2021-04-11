JIM WARD (AT THE DRIVE IN E SPARTA) ANNUNCIA L’ALBUM SOLISTA “DAGGERS”

Conosciamo bene Jim Ward per essere stato membro degli At The Drive In e, più tardi, degli Sparta. Con un nuovo album da solista, “Daggers” (pre-order), la cui uscita è stata annunciata per giugno, Ward ha condiviso il singolo “Paper Fish”.

Tra emo e indie-rock il brano si muove sulle coordinate che abbiamo già conosciuto negli Sparta. Ottime premesse.

Tracklist:

1. Day By Day

2. Blink Twice

3. Electric Life

4. Paper Fish

5. I Got A Secret

6. Keep On Failure

7. Polygraph (Attack)

8. Foreign Currency

9. Safe Pair Of Hands

10. King Yourself