 

I BIG THIEF TRASMETTERANNO UN CONCERTO IN LIVESTREAM A FINE APRILE

 
Tags:
di
12 Aprile 2021
 

I Big Thief hanno annunciato oggi un concerto in live-streaming previsto per giovedì 29 aprile alle ore 8 PM italiane.

Si tratta del loro ultimo live-show negli Stati Uniti pre-pandemia, registrato all’Athenaeum Theatre di Columbus, Ohio nel novembre del 2019: i biglietti, che costano 12 $ + d.p., si possono trovare su Noonchorus.

Il film del concerto è stato registrato da Adam Gunderscheimer, mentre l’audio è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da Phil Weinrobe.

Setlist: Big Thief @ The Athenaeum Theatre, 11/11/2019
Pretty Things
Rock and Sing
Shoulders
Shark Smile
Forgotten Eyes
Not
Mary
Those Girls
Terminal Paradise
Orange
Parallels
Mythological Beauty
Contact
Cattails

Encore:
Masterpiece

Photo Credit: Michael Buisha

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    John Dwyer annuncia il secondo ...
    Dopo aver pubblicato l’omonimo primo album lo scorso agosto, i Bent Arcana annunciano oggi “Moon Drenched”, che sarà ...

    Guarda il video di “Valley Of ...
    Vanessa Peters pubblicherà il suo nuovo album, “Modern Age”, il prossimo 23 aprile via Idol Records. “Modern Age” è un ...

    “Damn” è il nuovo ...
    Il nuovo EP dei People Club, “Take Me Home”, uscirà il prossimo 7 maggio via ie:too ltd. Il gruppo di stanza a Berlino con ...

    Esce a fine aprile un nuovo ...
    Il prossimo 30 aprile via Amazon Prime sarà disponibile il nuovo documentario di Dave Grohl, “What Drives Us”. Lo scorso anno i ...

    Tempo di primo album solista anche ...
    Dopo aver pubblicato una serie di singoli negli ultimi mesi, Danny Elfman annuncia oggi il suo primo album da solista in 37 anni, intitolato ...
    I più visualizzati
    31 Marzo 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    13 Marzo 2021

    Schonwald – Abstraction
    Abstraction, astrazione. Ed infatti il nuovo disco del duo italiano suona come un’immersione in un’altra realtà, più astratta, più rarefatta, più eterogenea, nella quale le sfumature più crepuscolari non sono necessariamente fredde e ...
    24 Marzo 2021

    “Custodiamo un segreto che sappiamo solo noi”: una dichiarazione d’amore a La rappresentante di lista
    La rappresentante di lista cammina per le strade di Palermo prima di arrivare in quelle di Sanremo. Lo fa perché Veronica, una delle due metà di questa realtà, ci arriva dalla Toscana e si iscrive come rappresentante di un partito in occasione del ...
    22 Marzo 2021

    E’ morto Dan Sartain
    Il cantautore americano Dan Sartain è scomparso all’età di 39 anni (ne avrebbe compiuti 40 il prossimo 13 agosto). Apprendiamo la notizia dalla pagina GoFundMe sulla quale è partita una campagna di raccolta fondi per il suo funerale. Nato in ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     