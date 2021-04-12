I BIG THIEF TRASMETTERANNO UN CONCERTO IN LIVESTREAM A FINE APRILE

I Big Thief hanno annunciato oggi un concerto in live-streaming previsto per giovedì 29 aprile alle ore 8 PM italiane.

Si tratta del loro ultimo live-show negli Stati Uniti pre-pandemia, registrato all’Athenaeum Theatre di Columbus, Ohio nel novembre del 2019: i biglietti, che costano 12 $ + d.p., si possono trovare su Noonchorus.

Il film del concerto è stato registrato da Adam Gunderscheimer, mentre l’audio è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da Phil Weinrobe.

Setlist: Big Thief @ The Athenaeum Theatre, 11/11/2019

Pretty Things

Rock and Sing

Shoulders

Shark Smile

Forgotten Eyes

Not

Mary

Those Girls

Terminal Paradise

Orange

Parallels

Mythological Beauty

Contact

Cattails

Encore:

Masterpiece

Photo Credit: Michael Buisha