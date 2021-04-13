TWENTY ONE PILOTS, ANNUNCIATO IL NUOVO ALBUM “SCALED AND ICY” E RILASCIATO IL SINGOLO “SHY AWAY”

Il duo statunitense dei Twenty One Pilots, formato dal cantante, tastierista e bassista Tyler Joseph e dal batterista Josh Dun, ha annunciato l’uscita del loro nuovo album “Scaled And Icy” prevista per il prossimo 21 maggio (preordinabile qui) che arriva a tre anni da “Trench” del 2018.

La band, vincitrice di un Grammy Award, ha accompagnato l’annuncio con la pubblicazione del primo singolo “Shy Away” con a corredo il videoclip ufficiale qui sotto.

Inoltre, Joseph e Dun hanno annunciato anche un evento live in streaming mondiale, “Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience” (biglietti in vendita qui) che sarà trasmesso venerdì 21 maggio alle ore 2 e nel quale il duo presenterà live i nuovi brani.

“Scaled And Icy” tracklist:

1. Good Day

2. Choker

3. Shy Away

4. The Outside

5. Saturday

6. Never Take It

7. Mulberry Street

8. Formidable

9. Bounce Man

10. No Chances

11. Redecorate