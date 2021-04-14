 

SI CHIAMA “THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE” IL NUOVO ALBUM DI DAVID BOWIE CON REGISTRAZIONI RISALENTI AL PERIODO DI “THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WORLD”

 
di
14 Aprile 2021
 

L’anno scorso, per celebrare il 50° anniversario di “The Man Who Sold the World” di David Bowie, Parlophone Records ha ristampato l’album con il suo titolo originale “Metrobolist”. Ora, la Parlophone ha annunciato un’ampia uscita che completa il disco, con ben 21 brani inediti di quell’epoca.

Intitolato “The Width of a Circle”, il set di due dischi comprende singoli non presenti sull’album, una BBC Session In Concert, musica per uno spettacolo televisivo chiamato Pierrot in Turquoise (aka The Looking Glass Murders), e dei remix di Tony Visconti.

“The Width of a Circle” uscirà il 28 maggio. Sempre quel giorno, la Parlophone pubblicherà una versione picture disc di “The Man Who Sold the World” (pre-order).

Tracklist:

CD 1:

THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL
Trasmesso 8 febbraio 1970

01. Amsterdam *
02. God Knows I’m Good *
03. Buzz The Fuzz
04. Karma Man
05. London Bye, Ta-Ta
06. An Occasional Dream
07. The Width Of A Circle *
08. Janine
09. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
10. Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed *
11. Fill Your Heart
12. The Prettiest Star
13. Cygnet Committee *
14. Memory Of A Free Festival *

Performed by David Bowie and The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)

CD 2:

THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:
01. When I Live My Dream
02. Columbine
03. The Mirror
04. Threepenny Pierrot
05. When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

SINGLES
01. The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)
02. London Bye, Ta-Ta *
03. London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix) *
04. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1) *
05. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2) *
06. Holy Holy *

SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW
Trasmesso 6 aprile 1970

1. Waiting For The Man
2. The Width Of A Circle
3. The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud *
4. The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only) *
Performed by David Bowie and The Hype

2020 MIXES
1. The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
2. London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)
3. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version – 2020 Mix)
4. All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
5. Holy Holy (2020 Mix)

* = Inediti

