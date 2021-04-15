I LOW RIFANNO BOB DYLAN: ASCOLTA LA LORO COVER DI “KNOCKIN’ ON HEAVEN’S DOOR”

“Dylan Revisited” è una nuova compilation di cover di Bob Dylan che troverete allegata al numero di Giugno del magazine musicale Uncut.
Si cimentano in pezzi del cantautore di Duluth artisti come Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, The Weather Station, Thurston Moore, Richard Thompson e molti altri.
Oggi puoi ascoltare i Low alle prese con un classico senza tempo: “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”.
Questa la tracklist di “Dylan Revisited”:
Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)
Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire
Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona
The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay
The Weather Station – Precious Angel
Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You
Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain
Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind
Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee
Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes
Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – Blind Willie McTell
Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’
Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time
Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands