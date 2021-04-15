I LOW RIFANNO BOB DYLAN: ASCOLTA LA LORO COVER DI “KNOCKIN’ ON HEAVEN’S DOOR”

“Dylan Revisited” è una nuova compilation di cover di Bob Dylan che troverete allegata al numero di Giugno del magazine musicale Uncut.

Si cimentano in pezzi del cantautore di Duluth artisti come Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, The Weather Station, Thurston Moore, Richard Thompson e molti altri.

Oggi puoi ascoltare i Low alle prese con un classico senza tempo: “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”.

Questa la tracklist di “Dylan Revisited”:

Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)

Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire

Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona

The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay

The Weather Station – Precious Angel

Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain

Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind

Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee

Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes

Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – Blind Willie McTell

Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’

Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time

Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands