 

I LOW RIFANNO BOB DYLAN: ASCOLTA LA LORO COVER DI “KNOCKIN’ ON HEAVEN’S DOOR”

 
Tags: ,
di
15 Aprile 2021
 

“Dylan Revisited” è una nuova compilation di cover di Bob Dylan che troverete allegata al numero di Giugno del magazine musicale Uncut.

Si cimentano in pezzi del cantautore di Duluth artisti come Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, The Weather Station, Thurston Moore, Richard Thompson e molti altri.

Oggi puoi ascoltare i Low alle prese con un classico senza tempo: “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”.

Questa la tracklist di “Dylan Revisited”:
Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)
Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire
Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona
The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay
The Weather Station – Precious Angel
Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You
Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain
Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind
Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee
Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes
Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – Blind Willie McTell
Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’
Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time
Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Guarda il video di “Shower ...
    Ispirati dall’eleganza di Jack, Tindersticks, Gallon Drunk, senza dimenticare le ballate di Nick Cave, con un’orchestrazione ...

    Gli Arcade Fire rilasciano un ...
    La nuova composizione degli Arcade Fire è lunga 45 minuti ed è stata composta appositamente per Headspace un applicazione per meditare e ...

    “You Stupid Bitch” è ...
    Manca ormai pochissimo all’uscita di “If I Could Make It Go Quiet”, il primo album di Girl In Red, in uscita il prossimo ...

    Ascolta “Skeletons” il ...
    Con il loro attesissimo album di debutto “life’s a beach” (pre-order), in arrivo il 4 giugno via Island Records, gli Easy ...

    Art D’Ecco condivide il nuovo ...
    Mancano ormai pochissimi giorni all’uscita del nuovo LP di Art D’Ecco, “In Standard Definition”, in arrivo il ...
    I più visualizzati
    13 Aprile 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    24 Marzo 2021

    “Custodiamo un segreto che sappiamo solo noi”: una dichiarazione d’amore a La rappresentante di lista
    La rappresentante di lista cammina per le strade di Palermo prima di arrivare in quelle di Sanremo. Lo fa perché Veronica, una delle due metà di questa realtà, ci arriva dalla Toscana e si iscrive come rappresentante di un partito in occasione del ...
    22 Marzo 2021

    E’ morto Dan Sartain
    Il cantautore americano Dan Sartain è scomparso all’età di 39 anni (ne avrebbe compiuti 40 il prossimo 13 agosto). Apprendiamo la notizia dalla pagina GoFundMe sulla quale è partita una campagna di raccolta fondi per il suo funerale. Nato in ...
    26 Marzo 2021

    Any Given Friday – Ogni Maledetto Venerdì #28 (Speciale Green Selection)
    È di nuovo venerdì e seguendo la traiettoria del volo di un moscone – dal ronzio più emozionante di tante cose sentite ultimamente – ho percepito l’esigenza, da parte dell’Universo, di sapere (anche) la mia sulle ultime ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     