SUPER COFANETTO IN VISTA PER THE BLUETONES, GARANTISCE LA SOLITA DEMON MUSIC GROUP

I fan dei Bluetones si apprestino a perdere la testa per questa nuova uscita che raccoglie i loro classici del periodo 1994 – 2002.

“Superior Quality Recordings: 1994 – 2002” va a coprire ben 93 brani in 6 CD, partendo da “Expecting To Fly”, passando a “Return To The Last Chance Saloon” per arrivare a “Science And Nature”. Il tutto sarà impreziosito dalla collezione di demo “The Early Garage Years”, lati A e B non presenti sugli album e rarità, insieme a tre demo inediti. Ovviamente molto curata la parte grafica. Tutti i cofanetti saranno autografati e non mancheranno le classiche spille.

Il pre-order è attivo, l’uscita è prevista per il 16 luglio.

CD 1

EXPECTING TO FLY

1. Talking To Clarry

2. Bluetonic

3. Cut Some Rug

4. Things Change

5. The Fountainhead

6. Carnt Be Trusted

7. Slight Return

8. Putting Out Fires

9. Vampire

10. A Parting Gesture

11. Time & Again

CD 2

EXPECTING TO FLY: A and B SIDES

1. Are You Blue Or Are You Blind?

2. String Along

3. Driftwood

4. Colorado Beetle

5. Glad To See Y’Back Again

6. Don’t Stand Me Down

7. Nae Hair On’t

8. Castle Rock

9. The Devil Behind My Smile

10. Marblehead Johnson

11. The Simple Things

12. Nifkin’s Bridge

BONUS DEMOS

13. Time & Again [4 track demo]

14. Cut Some Rug [4 track demo]

15. Putting Out Fires [4 track demo]

CD 3

THE EARLY GARAGE YEARS

1. Are You Blue Or Are You Blind? [demo]

2. Talking To Clarry [demo]

3. Carnt Be Trusted [demo]

4. Slight Return [limited edition UK/Japan 7″ single]

5. No. 11 (Bluetonic) [from the Fierce Panda “Return To Splendour” EP]

6. The Fountainhead [demo]

7. Time & Again [demo]

8. Cut Some Rug [homemade 4 track recording]

9. Talking To Clarry [homemade 8 track recording]

10. Are You Blue Or Are You Blind? [homemade 8 track recording]

CD 4

RETURN TO THE LAST CHANCE SALOON

1. Tone Blooze

2. Unpainted Arizona

3. Solomon Bites The Worm

4. U.T.A.

5. 4 Day Weekend

6. Sleazy Bed Track

7. If…

8. The Jub Jub Bird

9. Sky Will Fall

10. Ames

11. Down At The Reservoir

12. Heard You Were Dead

13. Broken Starr

RETURN TO THE LAST CHANCE SALOON: B

SIDES

14. I Was A Teenage Jesus

15. I Walked All Night

16. Blue Shadows

17. The Watchman

18. The Ballad Of Muldoon

19. Blue

20. Mr. Soul

21. Pretty Ballerina

22. Woman Done Gone Left Me

CD 5

SCIENCE & NATURE

1. Zorrro

2. The Last Of The Great Navigators

3. Tiger Lily

4. Mudslide

5. One Speed Gearbox

6. Blood Bubble

7. Autophilia Or “How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love My Car”

8. Keep The Home Fires Burning

9. The Basement Song

10. Slack Jaw

11. Emily’s Pine

CD 6

SCIENCE & NATURE: A and B SIDES etc.

1. Armageddon ( Outta Here)

2. The Favourite Son

3. Be Careful What You Dream

4. Please Stop Talking

5. Keep The Home Fires Burning [Radio Version]

6. Thought You’d Be Taller

7. It’s A Boy

8. Soup Du Jour

9. Vostok Of Love

10. Mudslide [Radio Edit]

11. Keep The Home Fires Burning [US Version]

12. Zero Tolerance

13. Fock Da Brain Hole

14. Mudslide [Shandy Weather Version]

15. After Hours

16. Groovy Roussos

17. Sail On Sailor

18. Reverse Cow Girl

19. Woman In Love

20. Ingimarsson

21. Freeze Dried Pop (Dumb It Up)

22. Persuasion

23. The Bluetones Big Score

24. That’s Life