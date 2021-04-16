SUPER COFANETTO IN VISTA PER THE BLUETONES, GARANTISCE LA SOLITA DEMON MUSIC GROUP

I fan dei Bluetones si apprestino a perdere la testa per questa nuova uscita che raccoglie i loro classici del periodo 1994 – 2002.
“Superior Quality Recordings: 1994 – 2002” va a coprire ben 93 brani in 6 CD, partendo da “Expecting To Fly”, passando a “Return To The Last Chance Saloon” per arrivare a “Science And Nature”. Il tutto sarà impreziosito dalla collezione di demo “The Early Garage Years”, lati A e B non presenti sugli album e rarità, insieme a tre demo inediti. Ovviamente molto curata la parte grafica. Tutti i cofanetti saranno autografati e non mancheranno le classiche spille.
Il pre-order è attivo, l’uscita è prevista per il 16 luglio.
CD 1
EXPECTING TO FLY
1. Talking To Clarry
2. Bluetonic
3. Cut Some Rug
4. Things Change
5. The Fountainhead
6. Carnt Be Trusted
7. Slight Return
8. Putting Out Fires
9. Vampire
10. A Parting Gesture
11. Time & Again
CD 2
EXPECTING TO FLY: A and B SIDES
1. Are You Blue Or Are You Blind?
2. String Along
3. Driftwood
4. Colorado Beetle
5. Glad To See Y’Back Again
6. Don’t Stand Me Down
7. Nae Hair On’t
8. Castle Rock
9. The Devil Behind My Smile
10. Marblehead Johnson
11. The Simple Things
12. Nifkin’s Bridge
BONUS DEMOS
13. Time & Again [4 track demo]
14. Cut Some Rug [4 track demo]
15. Putting Out Fires [4 track demo]
CD 3
THE EARLY GARAGE YEARS
1. Are You Blue Or Are You Blind? [demo]
2. Talking To Clarry [demo]
3. Carnt Be Trusted [demo]
4. Slight Return [limited edition UK/Japan 7″ single]
5. No. 11 (Bluetonic) [from the Fierce Panda “Return To Splendour” EP]
6. The Fountainhead [demo]
7. Time & Again [demo]
8. Cut Some Rug [homemade 4 track recording]
9. Talking To Clarry [homemade 8 track recording]
10. Are You Blue Or Are You Blind? [homemade 8 track recording]
CD 4
RETURN TO THE LAST CHANCE SALOON
1. Tone Blooze
2. Unpainted Arizona
3. Solomon Bites The Worm
4. U.T.A.
5. 4 Day Weekend
6. Sleazy Bed Track
7. If…
8. The Jub Jub Bird
9. Sky Will Fall
10. Ames
11. Down At The Reservoir
12. Heard You Were Dead
13. Broken Starr
RETURN TO THE LAST CHANCE SALOON: B
SIDES
14. I Was A Teenage Jesus
15. I Walked All Night
16. Blue Shadows
17. The Watchman
18. The Ballad Of Muldoon
19. Blue
20. Mr. Soul
21. Pretty Ballerina
22. Woman Done Gone Left Me
CD 5
SCIENCE & NATURE
1. Zorrro
2. The Last Of The Great Navigators
3. Tiger Lily
4. Mudslide
5. One Speed Gearbox
6. Blood Bubble
7. Autophilia Or “How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love My Car”
8. Keep The Home Fires Burning
9. The Basement Song
10. Slack Jaw
11. Emily’s Pine
CD 6
SCIENCE & NATURE: A and B SIDES etc.
1. Armageddon ( Outta Here)
2. The Favourite Son
3. Be Careful What You Dream
4. Please Stop Talking
5. Keep The Home Fires Burning [Radio Version]
6. Thought You’d Be Taller
7. It’s A Boy
8. Soup Du Jour
9. Vostok Of Love
10. Mudslide [Radio Edit]
11. Keep The Home Fires Burning [US Version]
12. Zero Tolerance
13. Fock Da Brain Hole
14. Mudslide [Shandy Weather Version]
15. After Hours
16. Groovy Roussos
17. Sail On Sailor
18. Reverse Cow Girl
19. Woman In Love
20. Ingimarsson
21. Freeze Dried Pop (Dumb It Up)
22. Persuasion
23. The Bluetones Big Score
24. That’s Life