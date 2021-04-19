 

"HE SAID SHE SAID" E' IL NUOVO SINGOLO DEI CHVRCHES

 
19 Aprile 2021
 

I Chvrches condividono il nuovo singolo “He Said She Said” inedito che segue di 3 anni l’ultimo album della band scozzese “Love Is Dead” pubblicato nel 2018.

“He Said She Said” è stato registrato durante il lockdown con la cantante Lauren Mayberry e Martin Doherty isolati a Los Angeles e Iain Cook nella natia Glasgow ed è il primo assaggio dal prossimo disco del trio che secondo le indiscrezioni emerse fino ad oggi sarebbe influenzato da Billie Eilish.

Ascolta “He Said She Said”:

Since then, they’ve teamed up with Marshmello and released a song for the video game Death Stranding. For the last few days, they’ve been teasing new music with video diaries posted to their social media accounts.
was recorded remotely while in lockdown, with Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty isolating in Los Angeles and Iain Cook in Glasgow. It’s the first single off their upcoming fourth studio album, which a few months ago Mayberry said was influenced by Billie Eilish.

Nel 2019 i Chvrches avevano pubblicato il singolo “Death Stranding” brano uscito per l’omoinimo videogame PS4.

