“HE SAID SHE SAID” E’ IL NUOVO SINGOLO DEI CHVRCHES

I Chvrches condividono il nuovo singolo “He Said She Said” inedito che segue di 3 anni l’ultimo album della band scozzese “Love Is Dead” pubblicato nel 2018.

“He Said She Said” è stato registrato durante il lockdown con la cantante Lauren Mayberry e Martin Doherty isolati a Los Angeles e Iain Cook nella natia Glasgow ed è il primo assaggio dal prossimo disco del trio che secondo le indiscrezioni emerse fino ad oggi sarebbe influenzato da Billie Eilish.

Ascolta “He Said She Said”:

Nel 2019 i Chvrches avevano pubblicato il singolo “Death Stranding” brano uscito per l’omoinimo videogame PS4.