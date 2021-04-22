TURIN BRAKES, LIVE STREAMING PER IL 20° ANNIVERSARIO DE “THE OPTIMIST LP”

L’acclamato album d’esordio “The Optimist LP” del duo inglese dei Turin Brakes, formato da Olly Knight e Gale Paridjanian, verrà celebrato con un live streaming il prossimo giovedì 27 maggio alle 21 ore italiane, con possibilità di acquistare sin da ora i biglietti ed il merchandising sulla piattaforma di contenuti on demand e dal vivo Stabal.
Inoltre, sempre in occasione del suo ventennale, “The Optimist LP” verrà ripubblicato su Two-Piers, una nuova etichetta di Brighton, ora con un album bonus di demo dalle sessioni originali e un nuovo artwork.
L’album, fuori stampa su vinile da molti anni, uscirà il prossimo 9 luglio (preordinabile qui) su Dinked Edition Deluxe 2LP Splatter con bonus 7 “, Deluxe 2LP e 2CD su Two-Piers Records, ora con un album bonus di” Demos “dalle sessioni originali e New Artwork.
Tracklist:
A1 Feeling Oblivion
A2 Underdog (Save Me)
A3 Emergency 72
A4 Future Boy
A5 The Door
A6 State Of Things
B1 By TV Light
B2 Slack
B3 Starship
B4 The Road
B5 Mind Over Money
B6 The Optimist
C1 Feeling Oblivion – Demo
C2 Underdog (Save Me) – Demo
C3 Emergency 72 – Demo
C4 Future Boy -Original Version.
C5 The Door – Original Version
C6 State Of Things – Demo
D1 By TV Light – Original Version
D2 Slack – Demo
D3 Starship – Demo
D4 The Road – Demo
D5 Mind Over Money- Demo
D6 The Optimist – Demo
DINKED EXCLUSIVE BONUS 7”
A) 3 Days Old
B) Reach Out