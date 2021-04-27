 

IN ARRIVO UN RICCO COFANETTO CELEBRATIVO PER I CHARLATANS

 
27 Aprile 2021
 

I Charlatans annunciano il “30th Anniversary Best of Tour” e annunciano uno speciale album box set in vinile blu, in edizione limitata su Then Recordings via Republic Of Music, atteso il 15 ottobre 2021.

“A Head Full Of Ideas” contiene cinque album e un singolo esclusivo in sette pollici. Sarà una raccolta che ripercorrerà l’intera carriera. Il tour di accompagnamento toccherà diciotto città e prenderà il via al The Limelight di Belfast il 22 novembre e terminerà ad Aberdeen il 20 dicembre 2021.

I Charlatans, nello loro lunga e ricca carriera, hanno registrato tredici album in studio oltre a una marea di singoli di successo. Un sound riconoscibile ma capace anche di mutare con il tempo, restando però personale.

Nel cofanetto ci troveremo i loro successi, classiche performance dal vivo, demo inediti e rarità e remix di artisti come The Chemical Brothers, Norman Cook e Sleaford Mods. Come dicevamo il box includerà anche un esclusivo singolo in sette pollici con versioni demo di ‘Indian Rope’/’The Only One I Know’, una stampa firmata di un poster del tour dei primi anni ’90 insieme a un libretto con fotografie inedite e note di copertina dell’amico e giornalista Dave Simpson. Attesa anche una versione “più snella” con 3 LP e 2 CD.

La loro iconica “One To Another” fornirà i titoli per la collezione di vinili individuali all’interno del box set. Ogni singolo vinile prende il nome da un pezzo del testo della canzone.

A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS:
Side A
The Only One I Know
Weirdo
Can’t Get Out of Bed
Jesus Hairdo
Just When You’re Thinking Things Over
North Country Boy
Side B
Tellin’ Stories
One to Another
How High
Forever
Impossible
Side C
Love Is the Key
A Man Needs to Be Told
Up at The Lake
Blackened Blue Eyes
Oh Vanity
Side D
My Foolish Pride
Come Home Baby
Let the Good Times Be Never Ending
Plastic Machinery
Totally Eclipsing

TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS (LIVE):
Side A
Polar Bear – Blackburn Kings Hall 1990
Indian Rope – Reading Festival 1992
Can’t Even Be Bothered- Reading Festival 1992
Can’t Get Out Of Bed- Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994
I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me & Him Were Ever To Get There) – Glasgow Tramway Sound City 1994
Then – Glastonbury Festival 1995
Side B
Here Comes Soul Saver- Hultsfred Festival , Sweden 1997
Just Lookin’- Hultsfred Fest Sweden 1997
My Beautiful Friend- Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007
The Blind Stagger – Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007 Sproston Green– Reading Festival 1999

PLEASED TO MEET YOU (DEMO’S):
Side A
C’mon C’mon (Demo)
Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Demo)
Dardanella (Demo)
So Oh (Demo)
Always On My Mind (Demo)
Side B
Everybody Ha Ha (Demo)
Commuter Computer (Demo)
Crystal Eyes (Demo)
Polar Bear (Demo)
I Need You to Know (Demo)

ONE TO ANOTHER (REMIXES):
Side A
Plastic Machinery Sleaford Mods Remix
Nine Acre Dust Chemical Brothers Remix
Not Forgotten Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix
Tellin’ Stories The Go! Team Remix
Side B
Trouble Understanding Norman Cook Remix
My Beautiful Friend Jagz Kooner Remix
Hey Sunrise The Orb Remix
You’re So Pretty, We’re so Pretty Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix

BONUS DEMOS 7”:
Side A
Indian Rope (Demo)
Side AA
The Only One I Know (Demo)

Photo: Batiste Safont, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

