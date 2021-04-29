 

NOEL GALLAGHER ANNUNCIA IL SUO “GREATEST HITS”. ASCOLTA L’INEDITO “WE’RE ON OUR WAY NOW”.

 
29 Aprile 2021
 

Noel Gallagher festeggia i dieci anni di carriera solista, insieme ai fidati High Flying Birds, con un album greatest hits.

“Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)” esce l’11 giugno su etichetta Sour Mash Record e oltre ad una selezione di brani già pubblicati dall’artista conterrà due inediti.

10 anni di Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds ?? Accidenti! … Pensa a tutte le cose che avrei potuto fare in quel periodo !! ha commentato l’ex Oasis.

Il titolo del greatest hits mi è venuto in mente un pomeriggio, al tavolo della mia cucina. È un modo di dire: ‘indietro da dove siamo venuti’. In realtà ho pensato che fosse un bel titolo. Ed è per questo che esce come volume 1. Così se ce ne sarà un altro non avrò bisogno di inventare un nuovo titolo.

Ascolta l’inedito “We’re On Our Way Now”:

Ecco la tracklist del ‘greatest hits’:
Disc 1
1. Everybody’s On The Run
2. The Death Of You And Me
3. AKA … What A Life!
4. If I Had A Gun …
5. In The Heat Of The Moment
6. Riverman
7. Lock All The Doors
8. The Dying Of The Light
9. Ballad Of The Mighty I
10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2
1. Black Star Dancing
2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)
3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By
4. This Is The Place
5. It’s A Beautiful World
6. Blue Moon Rising
7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)
8. Flying On The Ground

