I WAVVES ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “HIDEAWAY”. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “HELP IS ON THE WAY”.

I Wavves, progetto guidato da Nathan Williams al quale si aggiungono Stephen Pope e Alex Gates, annunciano la pubblicazione di “Hideaway”, in uscita il prossimo 16 luglio via Fat Possum Records.

L’album, il settimo che segue di 4 anni il precedente “You’re Welcome”, è stato interamente prodotto da Dave Sitek di TV On The Radio e conterrà “Sinking Feeling” brano già svelato dalla band nelle scorse settimane.

Adesso possiamo ascoltare un nuovo estratto: “Help Is On the Way”:

“Hideaway” tracklist:

01 Thru Hell

02 Hideaway

03 Help Is On the Way

04 Sinking Feeling

05 Honeycomb

06 The Blame

07 Marine Life

08 Planting a Garden

09 Caviar