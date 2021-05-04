I WAVVES ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “HIDEAWAY”. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “HELP IS ON THE WAY”.

I Wavves, progetto guidato da Nathan Williams al quale si aggiungono Stephen Pope e Alex Gates, annunciano la pubblicazione di “Hideaway”, in uscita il prossimo 16 luglio via Fat Possum Records.
L’album, il settimo che segue di 4 anni il precedente “You’re Welcome”, è stato interamente prodotto da Dave Sitek di TV On The Radio e conterrà “Sinking Feeling” brano già svelato dalla band nelle scorse settimane.
Adesso possiamo ascoltare un nuovo estratto: “Help Is On the Way”:
“Hideaway” tracklist:
01 Thru Hell
02 Hideaway
03 Help Is On the Way
04 Sinking Feeling
05 Honeycomb
06 The Blame
07 Marine Life
08 Planting a Garden
09 Caviar