THE PEACERS

Tracklist

1. Ms. Ela Stanyon’s School Of Acting

2. Ghost Of A Motherfucker

3. Dickdog In Paris

4. Colors For You

5. Stinson Teep

6. Irish Suit

7. Blackberry Est

8. Dandelion

9. The Thunder Is An Electrical Love God

10. Alloyed Sheik

11. Bic Sitar

12. Make It Right