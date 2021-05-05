 

TORNANO I MODEST MOUSE: “THE GOLDEN CASKET” E’ IL PRIMO DISCO IN 6 ANNI

 
5 Maggio 2021
 

A 6 anni di distanza dal precedente “Strangers To Ourselves”, pubblicatp nel 2015, i Modest Mouse annunciano il nuovo album “The Golden Casket” atteso su etichetta Epic il prossimo 25 giugno.

Prodotto da Dave Sardy e Jacknife Lee il disco è stato registrato da Los Angeles e lo studio della band in Portland.

Il primo estratto in ascolto è “We Are Between”:

“The Golden Casket” tracklist:
01 “Fuck Your Acid Trip”
02 “We Are Between”
03 “We’re Lucky”
04 “Walking And Running”
05 “Wooden Soldiers”
06 “Transmitting Receiving”
07 “The Sun Hasn’t Left”
08 “Lace Your Shoes”
09 “Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
10 “Leave A Light On”
11 “Japanese Trees”
12 “Back To The Middle”

