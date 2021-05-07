SI RIVEDE ANDREW W.K.: IL NUOVO ALBUM, ATTESO IL 10 SETTEMBRE, è ANTICIPATO DA UN PAIO DI BRANI.

Andrew W.K. annuncia il suo nuovo album “God is Partying”, atteso il 10 settembre via Napalm Records (pre-order). Ovviamente il buon Andrew ha suonato tutti gli strumenti sull’album e co-prodotto il disco con il collaboratore di lunga data Ted Young.

Le due anticipazioni sono “I’m in Heaven”, dall’atmosfera industrial metal e “Babalon”.

<a href="https://andrewwk.bandcamp.com/album/god-is-partying">God Is Partying by Andrew W.K.</a>

Tracklist:

1. Everybody Sins

2. Babalon

3. No One To Know

4. Stay True To Your Heart

5. Goddess Partying

6. I’m In Heaven

7. Remember Your Oath

8. My Tower

9. And Then We Blew Apart