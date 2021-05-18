I BLEACHERS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL BRANO “STOP MAKING THIS HURT”.

I Bleachers, progetto del cantante, cantautore e produttore Jack Antonoff, svela i dettagli del nuovo disco.

“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” esce il 30 luglio su RCA e segue di 4 anni il precedente “Gone Now” (2017).

Il primo estratto in ascolto è “Stop Making This Hurt”:

“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” conterrà due brani già ascoltati: “chinatown”, con il prezioso featuring del ‘boss’ Bruce Springsteen e “45″. Ad inizio anno invece Antonoff si era misurato con un pezzo dei Waterboys eseguito negli storici Electric Lady Studios di New York.

“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” tracklist:

01 91

02 Chinatown [ft. Bruce Springsteen]

03 How Dare You Want More

04 Big Life

05 Secret Life

06 Stop Making This Hurt

07 Don’t Go Dark

08 45

09 Strange Behavior

10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?