I BLEACHERS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL BRANO “STOP MAKING THIS HURT”.

I Bleachers, progetto del cantante, cantautore e produttore Jack Antonoff, svela i dettagli del nuovo disco.
“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” esce il 30 luglio su RCA e segue di 4 anni il precedente “Gone Now” (2017).
Il primo estratto in ascolto è “Stop Making This Hurt”:
“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” conterrà due brani già ascoltati: “chinatown”, con il prezioso featuring del ‘boss’ Bruce Springsteen e “45″. Ad inizio anno invece Antonoff si era misurato con un pezzo dei Waterboys eseguito negli storici Electric Lady Studios di New York.
“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” tracklist:
01 91
02 Chinatown [ft. Bruce Springsteen]
03 How Dare You Want More
04 Big Life
05 Secret Life
06 Stop Making This Hurt
07 Don’t Go Dark
08 45
09 Strange Behavior
10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?