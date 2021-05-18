 

I BLEACHERS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL BRANO “STOP MAKING THIS HURT”.

 
Tags:
di
18 Maggio 2021
 

I Bleachers, progetto del cantante, cantautore e produttore Jack Antonoff, svela i dettagli del nuovo disco.

“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” esce il 30 luglio su RCA e segue di 4 anni il precedente “Gone Now” (2017).

Il primo estratto in ascolto è “Stop Making This Hurt”:

“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” conterrà due brani già ascoltati: “chinatown”, con il prezioso featuring del ‘boss’ Bruce Springsteen e “45″. Ad inizio anno invece Antonoff si era misurato con un pezzo dei Waterboys eseguito negli storici Electric Lady Studios di New York.

“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” tracklist:
01 91
02 Chinatown [ft. Bruce Springsteen]
03 How Dare You Want More
04 Big Life
05 Secret Life
06 Stop Making This Hurt
07 Don’t Go Dark
08 45
09 Strange Behavior
10 What’d I Do With All This Faith?

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    “I Know I’m Funny haha” ...
    Faye Webster condivide il quinto estratto dal prossimo disco in uscita il 25 giugno su Secretly Canadian. Da “I Know I’m Funny ...

    Pixies: le nuove date live in ...
    Le date italiane del tour dei Pixies vengono spostano al 2022. I nuovi appuntamenti sono: 27 giugno 2022 @ Roma, Auditorium Parco della ...

    3 date in Italia nel 2022 per i ...
    I Russian Circles annunciano il recupero delle 3 date annullate nel corso del 2020. Il trio, che ha realizzato nel 2019 l’ultimo disco ...

    Green Day, pubblicato a sorpresa il ...
    Oggi i Green Day hanno a pubblicato a sorpresa un nuovo inedito dal titolo “Pollyanna” accompagnato da un lyrics video e ...

    Michael Kiwanuka posticipa le sue ...
    A causa della pandemia Michael Kiwanuka ha posticipato le sue date italiane previste per la prossima estate a luglio 2022. Saranno ben tre ...
    I più visualizzati
    22 Aprile 2021

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    19 Aprile 2021

    Hey, King! – Hey, King!
    Si presentano con un biglietto da visita di tutto rispetto le Hey, King! : un album d’esordio prodotto da Ben Harper (già al loro fianco nell’EP “Be Still” lo scorso anno) e il supporto di un’etichetta prestigiosa come la ANTI. La multi ...

    Il nuovo video (in anteprima) e l’incapacità di trovare le soluzioni immediate: ne parliamo con Ettore Giuradei
    di Riccardo Cavrioli e Manuel Apice E’ con grande piacere che oggi presentiamo, in anteprima, il nuovo video di Ettore Giuradei, relativo al brano “Ferire Il Cuore”, contenuto sull’album “Lucertola”, uscito il 25 ...
    3 Maggio 2021

    Rachele Bastreghi – Psychodonna
    Sono passati poco più di tre anni dall’ultimo lavoro dei Baustelle “L’amore e la Violenza – Vol. 2”. In questi lunghi mesi, Francesco Bianconi ha dato vita al suo album solista, ma non è stato l’unico. ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     