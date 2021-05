MATT SWEENEY & BONNIE PRINCE BILLY

Tracklist

1. Make Worry For Me

2. Good to My Girls

3. God is Waiting

4. Hall of Death

5. Shorty's Ark

6. I am a Youth Inclined to Ramble

7. My Popsicle

8. Watch What Happens

9. Resist the Urge

10. There Must Be a Someone

11. My Blue Suit

12. My Body is My Own

13. You Can Regret What You Have Done

14. Not Fooling