CHELSEA WOLFE CONDIVIDE UN NUOVO BRANO ISPIRATO A WONDER WOMAN

Chelsea Wolfe condivide in queste ore “Diana” nuovo singolo ispirato alla Wonder Woman protagonista di “Dark Nights: Death Metal” ultima mini-serie di fumetti DC Comics firmata da Scott Snyder e Greg Capullo.

Il brano farà parte di un intero disco, prodotto dal compositore Tyler Bates (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Watchmen,” “John Wick”), dedicato al comic book e disponibile in versione digitale il 18 giugno e fisica il 16 luglio su label Loma Vista Recordings. Alla compilation prestono brani tra gli altri anche gli IDLES, Soccer Mommy, i Rise Against.

Ascolta “Diana”, terzo estratto dalla colonna sonora dopo “Meet Me In The Fire (Feat. Andy Biersack)” di Maria Brink e “Forged By Neron” dei Mastodon:

Ecco la tracklist di “Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack”:

1. Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES – “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”

Credit Foto: Robin Laananen