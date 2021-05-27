LA COLONNA SONORA DI “ALMOST FAMOUS” VIENE RISTAMPATA IN UNA VERSIONE DELUXE CON TANTISSIME AGGIUNTE

Il film di Cameron Crowe del 2000 “Almost Famous” ha toccato il suo 20° anniversario l’anno scorso, ma le celebrazioni continuano. Il film verrà riproposto in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray e la colonna sonora verrà ristampata con una ristampa in vinile a due dischi e un box set Uber Super Deluxe con sei album in vinile, cinque CD e un singolo 7″, tutto atteso il 9 luglio.

“Siamo estremamente orgogliosi di rivisitare Almost Famous con un’abbondanza di cose molto speciali“, dice Crowe. “Per la prima volta, abbiamo creato una colonna sonora deluxe che contiene quasi tutte le canzoni del film, insieme alla colonna sonora meravigliosamente evocativa di Nancy Wilson.”

Il cofanetto Uber Super Deluxe contiene la colonna sonora – che include canzoni di Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Iggy & The Stooges, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleetwood Mac, Yes, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan e altri, più la colonna sonora originale di Nancy Wilson (e gli outtakes dalla colonna sonora), un disco completo di canzoni degli Stillwater (la band fittizia nel film), incluse registrazioni in studio, demo e “backstage jams”, e un 7″ degli Stillwater.

Non è finita. In più ci sarà anche anche un libro di 40 pagine di foto e memorie ospitato in una “replica del quaderno di scuola superiore di William Miller completo di scritti di Cameron Crowe, Nancy Wilson, insieme a membri del cast e della troupe“; la prima storia di copertina completa di William Miller sugli Stillwater come apparsa sulla rivista Rolling Stone del 1973, due repliche di biglietti dei concerti degli Stillwater a San Diego e Cleveland e un poster del tour degli Stillwater. C’è anche un poster del concerto di Cleveland, pass per il backstage degli Stillwater, la replica dei biglietti da visita del manager degli Stillwater Dick Roswell, dello scrittore rock Lester Bangs e di Ben Fong-Torres di Rolling Stone, oltre a un set di foto dei membri del cast.

Naturalmente è possibile prendere l’ EP in vinile degli Stillwater separatamente, insieme ad alcune belle magliette in stile vintage della band.

Il pre-order è QUI.

ALMOST FAMOUS – UBER SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST:

CD 1

1. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks

2. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

3. America – Simon & Garfunkel

4. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”

5. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*

6. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges

7. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”

8. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren

9. “Don’t Take Drugs”

10. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull

11. “We Are Band Aids”

12. Roundabout – Yes

13. “Incendiary”

14. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes

15. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys

16. “This Is Penny Lane”

17. River – Joni Mitchell

18. “Piggyback Ride”

19. Fever Dog – Stillwater

CD 2

1. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart

2. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers

3. Something In The Air – Stillwater & Cast*

4. Easy To Slip – Little Feat

5. “Rolling Stone Magazine”

6. Go All The Way – The Raspberries

7. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds

8. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band

9. “Don’t Forget The Rules”

10. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who

11. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd

12. “Just Make Us Look Cool”

13. Love Thing – Stillwater

14. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin

15. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse

16. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac

17. Burn – Deep Purple

18. You Had To Be There – Stillwater

19. “I Am A Golden God”

20. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig

21. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John and Cast*

CD 3

1. Looking At You – MC5

2. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*

3. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson

4. Untitled – Jeff Bebe*

5. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie

6. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”

7. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”

8. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater

9. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”

10. The Wind – Cat Stevens

11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

12. Slip Away – Clarence Carter

13. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin

14. Wishing Well – Free

15. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”

16. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John

17. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band

18. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder

19. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*

20. “You Made Friends With Them”

21. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin

22. “We All Know What You Did To Him”

23. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin

24. What Do You Love About Music?”

25. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin

CD 4

Stillwater

1. Fever Dog

2. Love Thing

3. You Had To Be There

4. Hour Of Need

4. Chance Upon You

6. Love Comes And Goes

Stillwater Demos

7. Love Comes And Goes (Early Version)*

8. Fever Dog*

9. Love Thing*

10. Chance Upon You*

11. Love Comes And Goes*

12. Hour Of Need* – Peter Frampton, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy

13. You Had To Be There* – Peter Frampton, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy

Stillwater Backstage Jams*

14. That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows and Ed Vallencourt

15. Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows and Ed Vallencourt

16. Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater

CD 5

Original Motion Picture Score by Nancy Wilson

1. Prefunction*

2. Cabin By The River*

3. Lucky Trumble

4. Dapple Tree*

5. Cabin In The Air*

6. Dear Peggy*

7. Bye Bye Now*

Original Motion Picture Score Outtakes* by Nancy Wilson

8. Cabin (Outtake 1)

9. Moody

10. Morocco

11. Aurora

12. Mood Swing

13. The Teenager

14. Borealis

15. Strummy

16. Tiny Dancer Intro

17. Mando Swagger

18. Cabin (Outtake 2)

19. Love Stomp

20. Function

21. Aaron’s Real Room

FEVER DOG 7”

A1. Fever Dog

B1. Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)*

B2. Fever Dog (Acoustic)