LA COLONNA SONORA DI “ALMOST FAMOUS” VIENE RISTAMPATA IN UNA VERSIONE DELUXE CON TANTISSIME AGGIUNTE

Il film di Cameron Crowe del 2000 “Almost Famous” ha toccato il suo 20° anniversario l’anno scorso, ma le celebrazioni continuano. Il film verrà riproposto in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray e la colonna sonora verrà ristampata con una ristampa in vinile a due dischi e un box set Uber Super Deluxe con sei album in vinile, cinque CD e un singolo 7″, tutto atteso il 9 luglio.
“Siamo estremamente orgogliosi di rivisitare Almost Famous con un’abbondanza di cose molto speciali“, dice Crowe. “Per la prima volta, abbiamo creato una colonna sonora deluxe che contiene quasi tutte le canzoni del film, insieme alla colonna sonora meravigliosamente evocativa di Nancy Wilson.”
Il cofanetto Uber Super Deluxe contiene la colonna sonora – che include canzoni di Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Iggy & The Stooges, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Fleetwood Mac, Yes, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan e altri, più la colonna sonora originale di Nancy Wilson (e gli outtakes dalla colonna sonora), un disco completo di canzoni degli Stillwater (la band fittizia nel film), incluse registrazioni in studio, demo e “backstage jams”, e un 7″ degli Stillwater.
Non è finita. In più ci sarà anche anche un libro di 40 pagine di foto e memorie ospitato in una “replica del quaderno di scuola superiore di William Miller completo di scritti di Cameron Crowe, Nancy Wilson, insieme a membri del cast e della troupe“; la prima storia di copertina completa di William Miller sugli Stillwater come apparsa sulla rivista Rolling Stone del 1973, due repliche di biglietti dei concerti degli Stillwater a San Diego e Cleveland e un poster del tour degli Stillwater. C’è anche un poster del concerto di Cleveland, pass per il backstage degli Stillwater, la replica dei biglietti da visita del manager degli Stillwater Dick Roswell, dello scrittore rock Lester Bangs e di Ben Fong-Torres di Rolling Stone, oltre a un set di foto dei membri del cast.
Naturalmente è possibile prendere l’ EP in vinile degli Stillwater separatamente, insieme ad alcune belle magliette in stile vintage della band.
Il pre-order è QUI.
ALMOST FAMOUS – UBER SUPER DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST:
CD 1
1. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
2. The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
3. America – Simon & Garfunkel
4. “One Day You’ll Be Cool”
5. Amazing Journey / Sparks (Almost Famous Version) – The Who*
6. Search And Destroy – Iggy & The Stooges
7. “Rock N’ Roll It’s Over”
8. It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Todd Rundgren
9. “Don’t Take Drugs”
10. Teacher (U.S. Version) – Jethro Tull
11. “We Are Band Aids”
12. Roundabout – Yes
13. “Incendiary”
14. I’ve Seen All Good People: a. Your Move, b. All Good People – Yes
15. Feel Flows – The Beach Boys
16. “This Is Penny Lane”
17. River – Joni Mitchell
18. “Piggyback Ride”
19. Fever Dog – Stillwater
CD 2
1. Every Picture Tells A Story – Rod Stewart
2. Small Time Blues (Acoustic) – The Hyatt Singers
3. Something In The Air – Stillwater & Cast*
4. Easy To Slip – Little Feat
5. “Rolling Stone Magazine”
6. Go All The Way – The Raspberries
7. Mr. Farmer – The Seeds
8. One Way Out (Live) – The Allman Brothers Band
9. “Don’t Forget The Rules”
10. Albert Flasher (Live) – The Guess Who
11. Simple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrd
12. “Just Make Us Look Cool”
13. Love Thing – Stillwater
14. That’s The Way – Led Zeppelin
15. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
16. Future Games – Fleetwood Mac
17. Burn – Deep Purple
18. You Had To Be There – Stillwater
19. “I Am A Golden God”
20. Dear Jill – Blodwyn Pig
21. Tiny Dancer (Almost Famous Version) – Elton John and Cast*
CD 3
1. Looking At You – MC5
2. Reeling In The Years (Live) – Steely Dan*
3. Lucky Trumble – Nancy Wilson
4. Untitled – Jeff Bebe*
5. I’m Waiting For The Man (Live) – David Bowie
6. “Your Mom Kind Of Freaked Me Out”
7. “Please Welcome Stillwater!”
8. Love Comes And Goes – Stillwater
9. “You Gotta Take What You Can, When You Can”
10. The Wind – Cat Stevens
11. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
12. Slip Away – Clarence Carter
13. Misty Mountain Hop – Led Zeppelin
14. Wishing Well – Free
15. “Cover Of The Rolling Stone”
16. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Elton John
17. Colour My World – Jefferson High School Band
18. My Cherie Amour – Stevie Wonder
19. Cortez The Killer (Live) – Neil Young*
20. “You Made Friends With Them”
21. The Rain Song – Led Zeppelin
22. “We All Know What You Did To Him”
23. Bron-Yr-Aur – Led Zeppelin
24. What Do You Love About Music?”
25. Tangerine – Led Zeppelin
CD 4
Stillwater
1. Fever Dog
2. Love Thing
3. You Had To Be There
4. Hour Of Need
4. Chance Upon You
6. Love Comes And Goes
Stillwater Demos
7. Love Comes And Goes (Early Version)*
8. Fever Dog*
9. Love Thing*
10. Chance Upon You*
11. Love Comes And Goes*
12. Hour Of Need* – Peter Frampton, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy
13. You Had To Be There* – Peter Frampton, Wayne Kirkpatrick, Gordon Kennedy
Stillwater Backstage Jams*
14. That’s The Way (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows and Ed Vallencourt
15. Down By The River (Acoustic) – Larry Fellows and Ed Vallencourt
16. Fever Dog (Acoustic) – Stillwater
CD 5
Original Motion Picture Score by Nancy Wilson
1. Prefunction*
2. Cabin By The River*
3. Lucky Trumble
4. Dapple Tree*
5. Cabin In The Air*
6. Dear Peggy*
7. Bye Bye Now*
Original Motion Picture Score Outtakes* by Nancy Wilson
8. Cabin (Outtake 1)
9. Moody
10. Morocco
11. Aurora
12. Mood Swing
13. The Teenager
14. Borealis
15. Strummy
16. Tiny Dancer Intro
17. Mando Swagger
18. Cabin (Outtake 2)
19. Love Stomp
20. Function
21. Aaron’s Real Room
FEVER DOG 7”
A1. Fever Dog
B1. Piggyback Ride (Cleveland)*
B2. Fever Dog (Acoustic)