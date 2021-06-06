SINéAD O’CONNOR HA ANNUNCIATO IL SUO RITIRO DALLA MUSICA

A pochi giorni di distanza dalla notizia del nuovo album Sinéad O’Connor, con una serie di tweets apparsi sul suo account ufficiale, annuncia il suo definitivo ritiro dalla musica.

Questo è l’annuncio del mio ritiro dai tour e dal lavoro nel music business. Sto diventando vecchia e sono stanca. scrive la notte del 4 giugno la O’Connor.

Successivamente aggiunge che “No Veteran Dies Alone”, atteso per il 2022 e svelato recentemente nel corso di un’intevista a BBC Radio, sarà il suo ultimo disco:

“No Veteran Dies Alone” nel 2022 sarà la mia ultima release. Non ci saranno tour o promo a supporto.

e ancora:

Non è una triste notizia. Incredibilmente è una buona notizia. Un guerriero sa quando ritirarsi. E’ stato un viaggio durato 40 anni. E’ tempo di alzarsi e trasformare i sogni in realtà.

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️ — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

La mattina successiva, il 5 giugno, ai tweets riportati sopra la O’Connor torna sull’argomento rivolgendo le scuse a tutti gli operatori del settore:

Mi scuso se con i miei tweet sul ritiro ho causato problemi agli agenti di booking, ai promoters, ai managers.

Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys : ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 5, 2021

Ad inizio settimana Sinéad O’Connor aveva condiviso maggiori dettagli sul prossimo, undicesimo, e a questo punto ultimo, disco “No Veteran Dies Alone”.

