SINéAD O’CONNOR HA ANNUNCIATO IL SUO RITIRO DALLA MUSICA

6 Giugno 2021
 

A pochi giorni di distanza dalla notizia del nuovo album Sinéad O’Connor, con una serie di tweets apparsi sul suo account ufficiale, annuncia il suo definitivo ritiro dalla musica.

Questo è l’annuncio del mio ritiro dai tour e dal lavoro nel music business. Sto diventando vecchia e sono stanca. scrive la notte del 4 giugno la O’Connor.

Successivamente aggiunge che “No Veteran Dies Alone”, atteso per il 2022 e svelato recentemente nel corso di un’intevista a BBC Radio, sarà il suo ultimo disco:
“No Veteran Dies Alone” nel 2022 sarà la mia ultima release. Non ci saranno tour o promo a supporto.

e ancora:
Non è una triste notizia. Incredibilmente è una buona notizia. Un guerriero sa quando ritirarsi. E’ stato un viaggio durato 40 anni. E’ tempo di alzarsi e trasformare i sogni in realtà.

La mattina successiva, il 5 giugno, ai tweets riportati sopra la O’Connor torna sull’argomento rivolgendo le scuse a tutti gli operatori del settore:
Mi scuso se con i miei tweet sul ritiro ho causato problemi agli agenti di booking, ai promoters, ai managers.

Ad inizio settimana Sinéad O’Connor aveva condiviso maggiori dettagli sul prossimo, undicesimo, e a questo punto ultimo, disco “No Veteran Dies Alone”.

Credit Foto: Bryan Ledgard, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

