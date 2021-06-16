IN ARRIVO UNA RICCA RETROSPETTIVA SUGLI AZTEC CAMERA

E’ atteso per il 27 agosto via Cherry Red il Box set Deluxe dedicato agli Aztec Camera con 5 album, singoli, b-side, live e rarità del periodo 1984-1995. Ben 112 brani che abbracciano gli anni che la band ha passato con la WEA.

Come dicono le note stampa, ‘Backwards And Forwards’ mette in mostra i cinque album, i molteplici singoli di successo e i remix, le registrazioni dal vivo e le versioni alternative accumulate dagli Aztec Camera durante il periodo passato con la WEA, un periodo che ha visto la band girare il mondo e ottenere successo ovunque la classe cantautorale sia riconosciuta e apprezzata. Ricco di canzoni e melodie sapientemente realizzate e sempre prodotto con grande brillantezza, questo è il suono di un artista che coglie ogni opportunità che gli viene offerta, in un momento in cui il music business incoraggiava il genio e applaudiva l’eclettismo.

Tracklist:

DISC ONE:

KNIFE

1 Still On Fire

2 Just Like The USA

3 Head Is Happy (Heart’s Insane)

4 The Back Door To Heaven

5 All I Need Is Everything

6 Backwards And Forwards

7 The Birth Of The True Knife

BONUS TRACKS

8 All I Need Is Everything (7″ Edit)

9 Jump

10 All I Need Is Everything (Latin Mix)

11 Jump (Loaded Version)

DISC TWO:

IN CONCERT, 1984

1 Walk Out To Winter (Live in Glasgow)

2 The Bugle Sounds Again (Live in Glasgow)

3 We Could Send Letters (Live in Glasgow)

4 Backwards And Forwards (Live in Glasgow)

5 Oblivious (Live in Glasgow) 6 All I Need Is Everything (Live in Glasgow)

7 The Boy Wonders (Live in Glasgow)

8 Mattress Of Wire (Live in London)

9 The Bugle Sounds Again (Live in London)

10 The Birth Of The True (Live in London)

11 Backwards And Forwards (Live in London)

12 Walk Out To Winter (Live in London)

DISC THREE:

LOVE

1 Deep & Wide & Tall 2 How Men Are

3 Everybody Is A Number One 4 More Than A Law

5 Somewhere In My Heart 6 Working In A Goldmine 7 One And One

8 Paradise

9 Killermont Street

BONUS TRACKS

10 Bad Education 11 The Red Flag

DISC FOUR:

REMIXES, B-SIDES AND LIVE 1986-1988

1 Somewhere In My Heart (12″ Remix)

2 Somewhere in My Heart (Eric Calvi Remix)

3 Somewhere In My Heart (The Alternate Mix)

4 Deep & Wide & Tall (Breakdown Mix)

5 Deep & Wide & Tall (LP Edit)

6 Everybody Is A Number One (Boston ’86 Version)

7 Working In A Goldmine (Sax Version)

8 Working In A Goldmine (Live At Pinewood)

9 Somewhere In My Heart (Live At Pinewood)

10 Killermont Street (Live in LA)

11 Pillar To Post (Live in LA) 12 How Men Are (Night Network Live)

13 Down The Dip (Live in Glasgow)

14 Jump (Live in Glasgow)

15 I Threw It All Away (Live in Bristol)

16 Interview

DISC FIVE:

STRAY

1 Stray

2 The Crying Scene

3 Get Outta London

4 Over My Head

5 Good Morning Britain

6 How It Is

7 The Gentle Kind

8 Notting Hill Blues

9 Song For A Friend

BONUS TRACKS

10 Salvation

11 True Colours

DISC SIX:

REMIXES, RARITIES AND LIVE 1990

1 Do I Love You?

2 Good Morning Britain (7″ Mix)

3 Good Morning Britain (Laylow Posse Hypno- Mix/Kitsch ‘N’ Sync Mix)

4 Good Morning Britain (Laylow Posse Hypnomental/ Instrumental Mix)

5 Good Morning Britain (Laylow Posse Hypno- Edit/Vocal Remix)

6 Good Morning Britain (Mendelsohn Single Mix) 7 Good Morning Britain (Morning Acid Mix)

8 Consolation Prize (Live at Glasgow Barrowlands, August 4th, 1990)

9 Good Morning Britain (Live at Glasgow Barrowlands, August 4th, 1990)

DISC SEVEN:

LIVE AT RONNIE SCOTT’S

1 Birth Of The True

2 Song For A Friend

3 Killermont Street

4 Spanish Horses

5 Stray

6 The Bugle Sounds Again

7 Dolphins

8 How Men Are

9 Sister Ann

10 Good Morning Britain

11 Mattress Of Wire

12 Let Your Love Decide

13 Orchid Girl

DISC EIGHT:

DREAMLAND

1 Birds

2 Safe In Sorrow

3 Black Lucia

4 Let Your Love Decide

5 Spanish Horses

6 Dream Sweet Dreams

7 Pianos And Clocks

8 Sister Ann

9 Vertigo

10 Valium Summer

11 The Belle Of The Ball

BONUS TRACKS

12 (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice

13 Just Like The USA (Live in Barcelona)

14 Let Your Love Decide (Edit)

DISC NINE:

FRESTONIA

1 Rainy Season

2 Sun

3 Crazy

4 On The Avenue

5 Imperfectly

6 Debutante

7 Beautiful Girl

8 Phenomenal World

9 Method Of Love

10 Sunset

BONUS TRACKS

11 The Crying Scene (Live At The Phoenix Festival, 1995)

12 Black Lucia (Live At The Phoenix Festival, 1995)

13 We Could Send Letters (Live At The Phoenix Festival, 1995)

14 Rainy Season (Live At The Phoenix Festival, 1995)