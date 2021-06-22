I METALLICA CELEBRANO “THE BLACK ALBUM” CON UN DISCO DI COVER REALIZZATE DA IDLES, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, ST. VINCENT, MAC DEMARCO E MOLTI ALTRI

I Metallica si apprestano a ripubblicare il loro omonimo album, conosciuto anche come “The Black Album”, pubblicato nel 1991.

La ristampa, in uscita in versione digitale il 10 settembre e formato fisico il 1° ottobre sulla label di proprietà Blackened Recordings, sarà disponibile in deluxe boxset contenente 2 LPs, 3 live LPs, 14 CDs, 6 DVDs e un libro.

Come se non bastasse la band celebra i 30 anni dell’album pubblicando “The Metallica Blacklist” disco che raccoglie 53 cover dei brani del “The Black Album” realizzate da un impressionante numero di artisti e band note.

Tra le chicche di questa operazione, realizzata per raccogliere fondi a favore di diverse associazioni scelte dagli artisti coinvolti e la All Within My Hands Foundation dei Metallica, troviamo Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama e Weezer mettere in piedi le loro versioni di “Enter Sandman”, St. Vincent ‘coverizzare’ “Sad But True”, i PUP rifare “Holier Than Thou”, Phoebe Bridgers e My Morning Jacket alle prese con “Nothing Else Matters”, Kamasi Washington rendere propria “My Friend of Misery.”

Ascolta Miley Cyrus rifare of “Nothing Else Matters” insieme ad Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo bassista dei Metallica e Chad Smith batterista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers:

Qui invece il musicista colombiano Juanes suona “Enter Sandman”:

Questi invece i trailer di presentazione dell’intera operazione:

Ecco la tracklist completa dell’album di cover:

CD 1:

1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

3. Enter Sandman – Ghost

4. Enter Sandman – Juanes

5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

6. Enter Sandman – Weezer

7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell

9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

10. Sad But True – Royal Blood

11. Sad But True – St. Vincent

12. Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

1. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

2. Holier Than Thou – The Chats

3. Holier Than Thou – OFF!

4. Holier Than Thou – PUP

5. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

6. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

7. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

8. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

9. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

10. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

11. The Unforgiven – José Madero

12. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

1. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

2. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

3. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

4. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

5. Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

6. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

7. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

8. Through the Never – The HU

9. Through the Never – Tomi Owó

10. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

11. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)

12. Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

13. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

14. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

15. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

1. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

2. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

3. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

4. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

5. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

6. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

7. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

8. The God That Failed – IDLES

9. The God That Failed – Imelda May

10. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

11. My Friend of Misery – Izïa

12. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

13. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela