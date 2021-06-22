I METALLICA CELEBRANO “THE BLACK ALBUM” CON UN DISCO DI COVER REALIZZATE DA IDLES, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, ST. VINCENT, MAC DEMARCO E MOLTI ALTRI

I Metallica si apprestano a ripubblicare il loro omonimo album, conosciuto anche come “The Black Album”, pubblicato nel 1991.
La ristampa, in uscita in versione digitale il 10 settembre e formato fisico il 1° ottobre sulla label di proprietà Blackened Recordings, sarà disponibile in deluxe boxset contenente 2 LPs, 3 live LPs, 14 CDs, 6 DVDs e un libro.
Come se non bastasse la band celebra i 30 anni dell’album pubblicando “The Metallica Blacklist” disco che raccoglie 53 cover dei brani del “The Black Album” realizzate da un impressionante numero di artisti e band note.
Tra le chicche di questa operazione, realizzata per raccogliere fondi a favore di diverse associazioni scelte dagli artisti coinvolti e la All Within My Hands Foundation dei Metallica, troviamo Mac DeMarco, Rina Sawayama e Weezer mettere in piedi le loro versioni di “Enter Sandman”, St. Vincent ‘coverizzare’ “Sad But True”, i PUP rifare “Holier Than Thou”, Phoebe Bridgers e My Morning Jacket alle prese con “Nothing Else Matters”, Kamasi Washington rendere propria “My Friend of Misery.”
Ascolta Miley Cyrus rifare of “Nothing Else Matters” insieme ad Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo bassista dei Metallica e Chad Smith batterista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers:
Qui invece il musicista colombiano Juanes suona “Enter Sandman”:
Questi invece i trailer di presentazione dell’intera operazione:
Ecco la tracklist completa dell’album di cover:
CD 1:
1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
3. Enter Sandman – Ghost
4. Enter Sandman – Juanes
5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
6. Enter Sandman – Weezer
7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell
9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
10. Sad But True – Royal Blood
11. Sad But True – St. Vincent
12. Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB
CD 2:
1. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
2. Holier Than Thou – The Chats
3. Holier Than Thou – OFF!
4. Holier Than Thou – PUP
5. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
6. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
7. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
8. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
9. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
10. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
11. The Unforgiven – José Madero
12. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
CD 3:
1. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
2. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
3. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
4. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
5. Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
6. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
7. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
8. Through the Never – The HU
9. Through the Never – Tomi Owó
10. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
11. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)
12. Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
13. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
14. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
15. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
CD 4:
1. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
2. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
3. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
4. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
5. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
6. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
7. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
8. The God That Failed – IDLES
9. The God That Failed – Imelda May
10. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
11. My Friend of Misery – Izïa
12. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
13. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela