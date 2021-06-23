HELADO NEGRO DEBUTTA SU 4AD. ANNUNCIATO IL NUOVO DISCO E CONDIVISO UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Helado Negro, che aveva firmato per 4AD lo scorso anno, annuncia i dettagli del suo debutto per la storica label inglese.

“Far In”, prodotto dallo stesso artista e arricchito dalla presenza di diversi features (Buscabella, Jenn Wasner dei Wye Oak, Opal Hoyt dei Zenizen, Benamin, Kacy Hill ed altri) uscirà il 22 ottobre.

Primo singolo estratto è “Gemini and Leo” accompagnato da un video animato firmato da Jacob Escobedo:

“Far In” tracklist

1. Helado Negro feat. Kacy Hill – Wake Up Tomorrow

2. Gemini and Leo 04:27

3. Purple Tones

4. There Must Be a Song Like You

5. Aguas Frías

6. Aureole

7. Hometown Dream

8. Helado Negro feat. Buscabulla – Agosto

9. Outside the Outside

10. Brown Fluorescence

11. Wind Conversations

12. Thank You For Ever

13. La Naranja

14. Helado Negro feat. Benamin – Telescope

15. Mirror Talk

Credit Foto: Ebru Yildiz