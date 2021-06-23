 

HELADO NEGRO DEBUTTA SU 4AD. ANNUNCIATO IL NUOVO DISCO E CONDIVISO UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

 
Tags: ,
di
23 Giugno 2021
 

Helado Negro, che aveva firmato per 4AD lo scorso anno, annuncia i dettagli del suo debutto per la storica label inglese.

“Far In”, prodotto dallo stesso artista e arricchito dalla presenza di diversi features (Buscabella, Jenn Wasner dei Wye Oak, Opal Hoyt dei Zenizen, Benamin, Kacy Hill ed altri) uscirà il 22 ottobre.

Primo singolo estratto è “Gemini and Leo” accompagnato da un video animato firmato da Jacob Escobedo:

“Far In” tracklist
1. Helado Negro feat. Kacy Hill – Wake Up Tomorrow
2. Gemini and Leo 04:27
3. Purple Tones
4. There Must Be a Song Like You
5. Aguas Frías
6. Aureole
7. Hometown Dream
8. Helado Negro feat. Buscabulla – Agosto
9. Outside the Outside
10. Brown Fluorescence
11. Wind Conversations
12. Thank You For Ever
13. La Naranja
14. Helado Negro feat. Benamin – Telescope
15. Mirror Talk

Credit Foto: Ebru Yildiz

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    “A Sky Record” e’ ...
    Si intitola “A Sky Record” il nuovo disco che Damon Krukowski e Naomi Yang, già sezione ritmica dei mitici Galaxie 500, ...

    Car Seat Headrest ha rilasciato un ...
    I Car Seat Headrest hanno rilasciato due EP legati alla loro ultima pubblicazione, il disco “Making A Door Less Open” uscito ...

    EP: The Early Mornings – ...
    Negli scorsi mesi vi abbiamo iniziato a parlare degli Early Mornings: la giovane band post-punk originaria di Manchester, ma recentemente ...

    “La musica e’ ...
    Vi avevamo già parlato di quanto “life’s a beach“, album d’esordio degli easy life, fosse uno dei nostri preferiti, ...

    Iceage – Seek Shelter

    Prodotto da Peter Kember, membro fondatore dei gloriosi Spacemen 3, “Seek Shelter” è il culmine catartico della ricerca sonora, ...
    I più visualizzati
    11 Giugno 2021

    Il Guardian grazie ai Maneskin scopre i Marlene Kuntz, gli Afterhours e i Verdena
    La vittoria all’ultima edizione dell’Eurovision ha lanciato definitivamente i Maneskin oltre i confini nazionali. In Europa e soprattutto oltremanica, dove l’album “Teatro d’ira – Vol. 1” è nella top 50 dei ...
    24 Maggio 2021

    Red Ronnie su Bob Dylan: “Un mito italiano, le sue canzoni non hanno mai avuto successo.”
    Nel giorno in cui ovunque nel mondo si celebrano gli 80 anni di Bob Dylan rimbalzano online alcune dichiarazioni sul cantautore americano rilasciate da Red Ronnie alcuni giorni fa. In un’intervista per Adkronos il conduttore e giornalista ...
    7 Giugno 2021

    “Musica per fuggire dalla polizia”: intervista ai Little Pieces of Marmelade
    Parliamo di una delle esperienze più mistiche quando si parla di concerti: il pogo. Quel brivido che si prova quando si sente una canzone particolarmente ritmata, lo sguardo complice scambiato con chi si ha vicino – perché dopotutto, anche se si ...
    31 Maggio 2021

    Sweet Trip – A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals
    Gli Sweet Trip sono un misconosciuto gruppo di San Francisco formato dal produttore Roberto Burgos nel 1993. Vi sono ben poche tracce del loro passaggio sulle riviste di settore specializzate: la band è uno di quei carneadi che sono sopravvissuti ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     