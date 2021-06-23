HELADO NEGRO DEBUTTA SU 4AD. ANNUNCIATO IL NUOVO DISCO E CONDIVISO UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Helado Negro, che aveva firmato per 4AD lo scorso anno, annuncia i dettagli del suo debutto per la storica label inglese.
“Far In”, prodotto dallo stesso artista e arricchito dalla presenza di diversi features (Buscabella, Jenn Wasner dei Wye Oak, Opal Hoyt dei Zenizen, Benamin, Kacy Hill ed altri) uscirà il 22 ottobre.
Primo singolo estratto è “Gemini and Leo” accompagnato da un video animato firmato da Jacob Escobedo:
“Far In” tracklist
1. Helado Negro feat. Kacy Hill – Wake Up Tomorrow
2. Gemini and Leo 04:27
3. Purple Tones
4. There Must Be a Song Like You
5. Aguas Frías
6. Aureole
7. Hometown Dream
8. Helado Negro feat. Buscabulla – Agosto
9. Outside the Outside
10. Brown Fluorescence
11. Wind Conversations
12. Thank You For Ever
13. La Naranja
14. Helado Negro feat. Benamin – Telescope
15. Mirror Talk
Credit Foto: Ebru Yildiz