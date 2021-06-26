JOHNNY CASH: ARRIVERà IN SETTEMBRE UN ALBUM INEDITO LIVE CON UN CONCERTO DEL 1968

Un album dal vivo, inedito, di Johnny Cash sta per arrivare. “Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968” uscirà il 24 settembre, anticipato, ora da “I’m Going to Memphis”.
“At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968” sarà disponibile su doppio CD e LP. Le edizioni fisiche sono accompagnate da nuovi scritti di John Carter Cash, figlio di Johnny e June Carter Cash, così come il figlio di Owsley Stanley, Starfinder Stanley, ma anche Bob Weir dei Grateful Dead e Dave Schools dei Widespread Panic. Vi sarà una cover di Susan Archie e una riproduzione del poster originale del concerto di Steve Catron alla Carousel Ballroom.
“Quando senti questo, ti senti come se fossi sul palco con la band“, ha detto Starfinder Stanley in una dichiarazione. John Carter Cash ha descritto il set come “quello che credo sia uno degli spettacoli più intimi che abbia mai sentito“. I preordini sono disponibili ora.
Tracklist:
01. Cocaine Blues
02. Long Black Veil
03. Orange Blossom Special
04. I’m Going to Memphis
05. The Ballad of Ira Hayes
06. Rock Island Line
07. Guess Things Happen That Way
08. One Too Many Mornings
09. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
10. Give My Love to Rose
11. Green, Green Grass of Home
12. Old Apache Squaw
13. Lorena
14. Forty Shades of Green
15. Bad News
16. Jackson
17. Tall Lover Man
18. June’s Song Introduction
19. Wildwood Flower
20. Foggy Mountain Top
21. This Land Is Your Land
22. Wabash Cannonball
23. Worried Man Blues
24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man
25. Ring of Fire
26. Big River
27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town
28. I Walk the Line