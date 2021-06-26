JOHNNY CASH: ARRIVERà IN SETTEMBRE UN ALBUM INEDITO LIVE CON UN CONCERTO DEL 1968

Un album dal vivo, inedito, di Johnny Cash sta per arrivare. “Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968” uscirà il 24 settembre, anticipato, ora da “I’m Going to Memphis”.

“At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968” sarà disponibile su doppio CD e LP. Le edizioni fisiche sono accompagnate da nuovi scritti di John Carter Cash, figlio di Johnny e June Carter Cash, così come il figlio di Owsley Stanley, Starfinder Stanley, ma anche Bob Weir dei Grateful Dead e Dave Schools dei Widespread Panic. Vi sarà una cover di Susan Archie e una riproduzione del poster originale del concerto di Steve Catron alla Carousel Ballroom.

“Quando senti questo, ti senti come se fossi sul palco con la band“, ha detto Starfinder Stanley in una dichiarazione. John Carter Cash ha descritto il set come “quello che credo sia uno degli spettacoli più intimi che abbia mai sentito“. I preordini sono disponibili ora.

Tracklist:

01. Cocaine Blues

02. Long Black Veil

03. Orange Blossom Special

04. I’m Going to Memphis

05. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

06. Rock Island Line

07. Guess Things Happen That Way

08. One Too Many Mornings

09. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June’s Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line