 

JOHNNY CASH: ARRIVERà IN SETTEMBRE UN ALBUM INEDITO LIVE CON UN CONCERTO DEL 1968

 
Tags:
di
26 Giugno 2021
 

Un album dal vivo, inedito, di Johnny Cash sta per arrivare. “Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968” uscirà il 24 settembre, anticipato, ora da “I’m Going to Memphis”.

“At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968” sarà disponibile su doppio CD e LP. Le edizioni fisiche sono accompagnate da nuovi scritti di John Carter Cash, figlio di Johnny e June Carter Cash, così come il figlio di Owsley Stanley, Starfinder Stanley, ma anche Bob Weir dei Grateful Dead e Dave Schools dei Widespread Panic. Vi sarà una cover di Susan Archie e una riproduzione del poster originale del concerto di Steve Catron alla Carousel Ballroom.

Quando senti questo, ti senti come se fossi sul palco con la band“, ha detto Starfinder Stanley in una dichiarazione. John Carter Cash ha descritto il set come “quello che credo sia uno degli spettacoli più intimi che abbia mai sentito“. I preordini sono disponibili ora.

Tracklist:
01. Cocaine Blues
02. Long Black Veil
03. Orange Blossom Special
04. I’m Going to Memphis
05. The Ballad of Ira Hayes
06. Rock Island Line
07. Guess Things Happen That Way
08. One Too Many Mornings
09. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
10. Give My Love to Rose
11. Green, Green Grass of Home
12. Old Apache Squaw
13. Lorena
14. Forty Shades of Green
15. Bad News
16. Jackson
17. Tall Lover Man
18. June’s Song Introduction
19. Wildwood Flower
20. Foggy Mountain Top
21. This Land Is Your Land
22. Wabash Cannonball
23. Worried Man Blues
24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man
25. Ring of Fire
26. Big River
27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town
28. I Walk the Line

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    The Vaccines, si intitola ...
    La band indie rock londinese The Vaccines, ha annunciato il suo quinto album, “Back in Love City” (preordinabile qui), in uscita ...

    Ascolta “Turbulence”, ...
    Dopo numerosi singoli rilasciati nel corso degli ultimi anni, Emanuela Drei ha condiviso il suo primo EP del suo progetto solista, Giungla. ...

    Gregorio Sanchez torna con un nuovo ...
    Dopo il fortunato esordio con l’album “Dall’altra parte del mondo” il cantautore bolognese Gregorio Sanchez torna ...

    A settembre uscirà un nuovo album ...
    I londinesi Spearmint tornano quest’anno con il seguito del loro acclamato album del 2019 “Are You From The Future?”, dal ...

    LANY: guarda il video del nuovo ...
    Dopo l’album dell’anno scorso, l’ottimo “Mama’s Boy”, i LANY tornano in pista con il nuovo brano ...
    I più visualizzati
    11 Giugno 2021

    Il Guardian grazie ai Maneskin scopre i Marlene Kuntz, gli Afterhours e i Verdena
    La vittoria all’ultima edizione dell’Eurovision ha lanciato definitivamente i Maneskin oltre i confini nazionali. In Europa e soprattutto oltremanica, dove l’album “Teatro d’ira – Vol. 1” è nella top 50 dei ...
    31 Maggio 2021

    Sweet Trip – A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals
    Gli Sweet Trip sono un misconosciuto gruppo di San Francisco formato dal produttore Roberto Burgos nel 1993. Vi sono ben poche tracce del loro passaggio sulle riviste di settore specializzate: la band è uno di quei carneadi che sono sopravvissuti ...
    7 Giugno 2021

    “Musica per fuggire dalla polizia”: intervista ai Little Pieces of Marmelade
    Parliamo di una delle esperienze più mistiche quando si parla di concerti: il pogo. Quel brivido che si prova quando si sente una canzone particolarmente ritmata, lo sguardo complice scambiato con chi si ha vicino – perché dopotutto, anche se si ...

    Casino Royale – Polaris
    Alioscia Bisceglia, Patrick Benifei, Geppi Cuscito e Ferdinando Masi rimettono in pista i Casino Royale dopo “Quarantine Scenario”, bel progetto collettivo e multimediale uscito lo scorso anno. Mezz’ora di musica, otto brani realizzati a più ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     