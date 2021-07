VAN MORRISON

Tracklist

Disco 1

1. Latest Record Project

2. Where Have All the Rebels Gone?

3. Psychoanalysts' Ball

4. No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

5. Tried to Do the Right Thing

6. The Long Con

7. Thank God for the Blues

8. Big Lie

9. A Few Bars Early

10. It Hurts Me Too

11. Only a Song

12. Diabolic Pressure

13. Deadbeat Saturday Night

14. Blue Funk



Disco 2

1. Double Agent

2. Double Bind

3. Love Should Come With A Warning

4. Breaking The Spell

5. Up County Down

6. Duper's Delight

7. My Time After a While

8. He's Not the Kingpin

9. Mistaken Identity

10. Stop Bitching, Do Something

11. Western Man

12. They Own the Media

13. Why Are You on Facebook?

14. Jealousy