THE BEVIS FROND: IL NUOVO ALBUM ESCE A SETTEMBRE. GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “LITTLE EDEN”

Il prossimo 10 settembre, via Fire Records, The Beavis Frond ritornano con un nuovo doppio album, “Little Eden” (pre-order).
“È una panoramica psichedelica della Gran Bretagna moderna punteggiata da melodie pop pure e malinconia inglese splendidamente osservata; come Ray Davies che discende mentre riflette sul crollo della tradizione e del tradizionalismo britannici”, dice la press-release.
Il primo singolo è la title-track “Little Eden”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.
“Little Eden” Tracklist:
Disc One
A1. Everyone Rise
A2. And Away We Go
A3. Brain Fatigue
A4. You Owe Me
A5. They Will Return
B1. Find The Mole
B2. Do Without me
B3. Hold Your Horses
B4. The Man In The Garden
B5. As I Lay Down To Die
Disc Two
C1. Cherry Gardens
C2. Numb In The Head
C3. There’s Always Love
C4. Little Eden
C5. Here Come The Flies
C6. Pasted All Over
D1. Start Burning
D2. My Own Hollywood
D3. Never Knew What Hit Me
D4. Dreams Of Flying