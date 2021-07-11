THE BEVIS FROND: IL NUOVO ALBUM ESCE A SETTEMBRE. GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “LITTLE EDEN”

Il prossimo 10 settembre, via Fire Records, The Beavis Frond ritornano con un nuovo doppio album, “Little Eden” (pre-order).

“È una panoramica psichedelica della Gran Bretagna moderna punteggiata da melodie pop pure e malinconia inglese splendidamente osservata; come Ray Davies che discende mentre riflette sul crollo della tradizione e del tradizionalismo britannici”, dice la press-release.

Il primo singolo è la title-track “Little Eden”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

“Little Eden” Tracklist:

Disc One

A1. Everyone Rise

A2. And Away We Go

A3. Brain Fatigue

A4. You Owe Me

A5. They Will Return

B1. Find The Mole

B2. Do Without me

B3. Hold Your Horses

B4. The Man In The Garden

B5. As I Lay Down To Die

Disc Two

C1. Cherry Gardens

C2. Numb In The Head

C3. There’s Always Love

C4. Little Eden

C5. Here Come The Flies

C6. Pasted All Over

D1. Start Burning

D2. My Own Hollywood

D3. Never Knew What Hit Me

D4. Dreams Of Flying