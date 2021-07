HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

Tracklist

1. Way Back In The Way Back

2. The Great Mystifier

3. Mighty Dollar

4. Quietly Blowing It

5. It Will If We Let It

6. Hardlytown

7. If It Comes in the Morning

8. Glory Strums (Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Runner)

9. Painting Houses

10. Angels In The Headlights

11. Sanctuary