 

IL NUOVO ALBUM DI GROUPER ARRIVERà IN OTTOBRE: ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO "UNCLEAN MIND"

 
di
28 Luglio 2021
 

Grouper (aka Liz Harris) pubblicherà un nuovo album, “Shade”, il 22 ottobre via Kranky. È il primo album di Liz  dopo “Grid of Points” del 2018 e segue anche il suo album del 2019 come Nivhek. Dopo due album consecutivi di musica basata sul pianoforte, il singolo che anticipa “Shade”, “Unclean mind”, vede Grouper ritornare a una base più folk basato sulla chitarra acustica.

Tracklist:
1. Followed the ocean
2. Unclean mind
3. Ode to the blue
4. Pale Interior
5. Disordered Minds
6. The way her hair falls
7. Promise
8. Basement Mix
9. Kelso (Blue sky)

