“DUST BOWL BALLADS” E’ IL NUOVO TRIBUTE ALBUM A WOODY GUTHRIE CON MARK LANEGAN, WAXAHATCHEE E MOLTI ALTRI

La Elektra Records ha annunciato la pubblicazione di “Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads” tribute album a “Dust Bowl Ballads” disco di Woody Guthrie datato 1940.
Curato da Randall Poster, music supervisor per film e serie come “Skyfall”, “The Wolf Of Wall Street”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Boardwalk Empire” e a lungo collaboratore di Wes Anderson, il disco raccoglie contributi di artisti come Waxahatchee, Mark Lanegan, Swamp Dogg, Lee Ann Womack, Chris Thile, e the Felice Brothers.
Ascolta “Dust Can’t Kill Me” rifatta da The Secret Sisters:
“Dust Can’t Kill Me” tracklist:
01 Shovels & Rope – “Dust Bowl Blues”
02 Lost Dog Street Band – “I Ain’t Got No Home In This World Anymore”
03 Watkins Family Hour – “Blowin’ Down This Road”
04 John Paul White – “Pretty Boy Floyd”
05 Lee Ann Womack – “Dusty Old Dust”
06 Colter Wall – “Do Re Mi”
07 Waxahatchee – “Talkin Dust Bowl Blues”
08 Chris Thile – “Tom Joad Part 1”
09 Lillie Mae – “Tom Joad Part 2”
10 The Felice Brothers – “The Great Dust Storm”
11 The Secret Sisters – “Dust Cain’t Kill Me”
12 Swamp Dogg – “Dust Bowl Refugee”
13 Mark Lanegan – “Dust Pneumonia Blues”
14 Parker Millsap – “Vigilante Man”