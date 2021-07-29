“DUST BOWL BALLADS” E’ IL NUOVO TRIBUTE ALBUM A WOODY GUTHRIE CON MARK LANEGAN, WAXAHATCHEE E MOLTI ALTRI

La Elektra Records ha annunciato la pubblicazione di “Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads” tribute album a “Dust Bowl Ballads” disco di Woody Guthrie datato 1940.

Curato da Randall Poster, music supervisor per film e serie come “Skyfall”, “The Wolf Of Wall Street”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Boardwalk Empire” e a lungo collaboratore di Wes Anderson, il disco raccoglie contributi di artisti come Waxahatchee, Mark Lanegan, Swamp Dogg, Lee Ann Womack, Chris Thile, e the Felice Brothers.

Ascolta “Dust Can’t Kill Me” rifatta da The Secret Sisters:

“Dust Can’t Kill Me” tracklist:

01 Shovels & Rope – “Dust Bowl Blues”

02 Lost Dog Street Band – “I Ain’t Got No Home In This World Anymore”

03 Watkins Family Hour – “Blowin’ Down This Road”

04 John Paul White – “Pretty Boy Floyd”

05 Lee Ann Womack – “Dusty Old Dust”

06 Colter Wall – “Do Re Mi”

07 Waxahatchee – “Talkin Dust Bowl Blues”

08 Chris Thile – “Tom Joad Part 1”

09 Lillie Mae – “Tom Joad Part 2”

10 The Felice Brothers – “The Great Dust Storm”

11 The Secret Sisters – “Dust Cain’t Kill Me”

12 Swamp Dogg – “Dust Bowl Refugee”

13 Mark Lanegan – “Dust Pneumonia Blues”

14 Parker Millsap – “Vigilante Man”