THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

Tracklist

1. Parisian Enclave

2. The Destruction of the Kola Superdeep Borehole Tower

3. Mobile

4. Dark in Here

5. Lizard Suit

6. When a Powerful Animal Comes

7. To the Headless Horseman

8. The New Hydra Collection

9. The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums

10. Before I Got There

11. Arguing With the Ghost of Peter Laughner About His Coney Island Baby Rewiew

12. Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light