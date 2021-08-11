 

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS: 22ESIMO ALBUM IN ARRIVO A FINE OTTOBRE. ECCO IL SINGOLO

 
Tags:
di
11 Agosto 2021
 

I They Might Be Giants sono ancora in pista e “BOOK” sarà il titolo del loro 22° album (pre-order), previsto per il 29 ottobre. “I Can’t Remember the Dream” è il singolo apripista.

Le notes stampa parlano di “BOOK” come “un faro di luce in mezzo a un periodo unanimemente difficile“.

Insieme all’album arriva anche un libro di accompagnamento, che raccoglie foto e disegni grafici. “BOOK”, il libro, è stato realizzato in collaborazione con il collaboratore di lunga data dei TMBG, il grafico Paul Sahre e il fotografo di strada di Brooklyn Brian Karlsson.

BOOK Tracklist:
01. Synopsis for Latecomers
02. Moonbeam Rays
03. I Broke My Own Rule
04. Brontosaurus
05. Lord Snowden
06. If Day for Winnipeg
07. I Can’t Remember the Dream
08. Drown the Clown
09. Darling, the Dose
10. I Lost Thursday
11. Part of You Wants to Believe Me
12. Super Cool
13. Wait Actually Yeah No
14. Quit the Circus
15. Less Than One

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Recenti

    Billy Idol torna a farsi sentire ...
    A distanza di sette anni dal suo ottavo album, “Kings & Queens Of The Underground”, Billy Idol ritorna a farsi sentire e ...

    Sea Girls: il nuovo album uscirà a ...
    Dopo la loro cover di “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” all’inizio di quest’anno, i Sea Girls sono tornati con ...

    The Parrots: guarda il video del ...
    Il secondo LP dei Parrots, “Dos”, uscirà il prossimo 29 ottobre via Heavenly Recordings a distanza di oltre cinque anni dal ...

    Guarda il video di “Not Me ...
    Il prossimo 10 settembre, via Big Scary Monsters, i We Were Promised Jetpacks pubblicheranno il loro quinto LP, “Enjoy The ...

    “Before You Gotta Go” ...
    Il prossimo 12 novembre, via Marathon Artists / Mom+Pop / Milk! Records, Courtney Barnett pubblicherà il suo terzo album, “Things ...
    I più visualizzati
    13 Luglio 2021

    Stereogum boccia i Måneskin: “Se questa roba prende piede negli USA, è meglio che il rock sia morto.”
    Conquistata in lungo e largo l’Europa i Måneskin iniziano ad affacciarsi oltreoceano. L’approdo nelle passate settimane negli States del quartetto romano ha fatto registrare subito numeri importanti: “Beggin’”, cover di un ...
    17 Luglio 2021

    R.I.P. Fabio Parrinello (Black Eyed Dog)
    Purtroppo dobbiamo riportare un’altra triste notizia. Ieri ci ha lasciato Fabio Parrinello ovvero il titolare del progetto Black Eyed Dog, che in seguito si era espanso ed era diventato un trio insieme ad Anna Balestrieri e ad Alessandro ...
    12 Luglio 2021

    Hate Moss – Live @ Avionica (Avellino, 10/07/21)
    Il 2020, l’annus horribilis per la musica dal vivo, ce lo siamo lasciati, finalmente, alle nostre spalle, ma rovine e macerie sono ovunque ed un dolente silenzio è caduto su parecchie realtà che, fino ad un anno e mezzo fa, erano il nostro ...

    Del Amitri – Fatal Mistakes
    Annunciato diversi mesi fa e anticipato da alcuni singoli che promettevano bene, finalmente ha visto la luce “Fatal Mistakes”, album degli scozzesi Del Amitri, capitanati da Justin Currie e Iain Harvie. Un appuntamento che sul mercato ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     