THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS: 22ESIMO ALBUM IN ARRIVO A FINE OTTOBRE. ECCO IL SINGOLO

I They Might Be Giants sono ancora in pista e “BOOK” sarà il titolo del loro 22° album (pre-order), previsto per il 29 ottobre. “I Can’t Remember the Dream” è il singolo apripista.
Le notes stampa parlano di “BOOK” come “un faro di luce in mezzo a un periodo unanimemente difficile“.
Insieme all’album arriva anche un libro di accompagnamento, che raccoglie foto e disegni grafici. “BOOK”, il libro, è stato realizzato in collaborazione con il collaboratore di lunga data dei TMBG, il grafico Paul Sahre e il fotografo di strada di Brooklyn Brian Karlsson.
BOOK Tracklist:
01. Synopsis for Latecomers
02. Moonbeam Rays
03. I Broke My Own Rule
04. Brontosaurus
05. Lord Snowden
06. If Day for Winnipeg
07. I Can’t Remember the Dream
08. Drown the Clown
09. Darling, the Dose
10. I Lost Thursday
11. Part of You Wants to Believe Me
12. Super Cool
13. Wait Actually Yeah No
14. Quit the Circus
15. Less Than One