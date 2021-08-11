THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS: 22ESIMO ALBUM IN ARRIVO A FINE OTTOBRE. ECCO IL SINGOLO

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS: 22ESIMO ALBUM IN ARRIVO A FINE OTTOBRE. ECCO IL SINGOLO

I They Might Be Giants sono ancora in pista e “BOOK” sarà il titolo del loro 22° album (pre-order), previsto per il 29 ottobre. “I Can’t Remember the Dream” è il singolo apripista.

Le notes stampa parlano di “BOOK” come “un faro di luce in mezzo a un periodo unanimemente difficile“.

Insieme all’album arriva anche un libro di accompagnamento, che raccoglie foto e disegni grafici. “BOOK”, il libro, è stato realizzato in collaborazione con il collaboratore di lunga data dei TMBG, il grafico Paul Sahre e il fotografo di strada di Brooklyn Brian Karlsson.

BOOK Tracklist:

01. Synopsis for Latecomers

02. Moonbeam Rays

03. I Broke My Own Rule

04. Brontosaurus

05. Lord Snowden

06. If Day for Winnipeg

07. I Can’t Remember the Dream

08. Drown the Clown

09. Darling, the Dose

10. I Lost Thursday

11. Part of You Wants to Believe Me

12. Super Cool

13. Wait Actually Yeah No

14. Quit the Circus

15. Less Than One