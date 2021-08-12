 

LA STORIA IN MUSICA DEI THE CHARLATANS: “A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS” USCIRà A OTTOBRE

 
Gli eroi di Manchester, i The Charlatans pubblicheranno “A Head Full of Ideas”, una nuova compilation che abbraccerà la loro carriera, il 15 ottobre via Republic of Records. Non mancano le svariate edizioni, compresi i set classici di due album in vinile e CD, ma anche un’edizione Super Deluxe Box Set di ben sei vinili-LP con tracce dal vivo, remix, demo e altro.

I remix includono le versioni curate da pesi massimi come Sleaford Mods, Chemical Brothers, Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Orb, Norman Cook e un remix inedito di “Tellin’ Stories” dei The Go-Team che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

Nel frattempo, i The Charlatans si imbarcheranno nel tour del 30° anniversario della band. Le date live che toccheranno per ora solo il Regno Unito, dovevano avvenire l’anno scorso, ma ovviamente per la pandemia tutto si è spostato. Questo tour includerà anche uno spettacolo gratuito per i lavoratori del NHS al Gorilla di Manchester il 15 novembre.

Ecco la tracklist:
VINYL 1 & 2
A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS (BEST OF) (2LP)

A1) The Only One I Know
A2) Weirdo
A3) Can’t Get out of Bed
A4) Jesus Hairdo
A5) Just When You’re Thinking Things Over
A6) North Country Boy

B1) Tellin’ Stories
B2) One to Another
B3) How High
B4) Forever
B5) Impossible

C1) Love is the Key
C2) A Man Needs to be Told
C3) Up at The Lake
C4) Blackened Blue Eyes
C5) Oh Vanity

D1) My Foolish Pride
D2) Come Home Baby
D3) Let the Good Times be Never Ending
D4) Plastic Machinery
D5) Totally Eclipsing

VINYL 3
TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS (LIVE)

A1) Polar Bear (Blackburn, King Georges Hall. November 1990 – BBC Radio 1)
A2) Indian Rope (Reading Festival 1992 – BBC Radio 1)
A3) Can’t Even Be Bothered (Reading Festival 1992 – BBC Radio 1)
A4) Can’t Get Out of Bed (Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994 – BBC Radio1)
A5) I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me and Him Were Ever to Get There) (Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994 – BBC Radio1)

B1) Then (Glastonbury Festival 1995 – BBC Radio 1)
B2) Here Comes a Soul Saver (Hultsfred Festival, Sweden 1997)
B3) My Beautiful Friend (Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007)
B4) The Blind Stagger (Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007)
B5) Sproston Green (Reading Festival 1999 – BBC Radio 1)

VINYL 4
PLEASED TO MEET YOU (DEMOS) (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)

A1) C’mon C’mon (Desk Mix)
A2) Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Desk Mix)
A3) Dardanella (Demo Version)
A4) So Oh (Demo Version)
A5) Always on my Mind (Demo Version)

B1) Nature #1 (Demo Version)
B2) Everybody Ha Ha (Desk Mix)
B3) Commuter Computer (Demo Version)
B4) Crystal Eyes (Demo Version)
B5) White Shirt (Demo Version)
B6) I Need You to Know (Demo Version)

VINYL 5
ONE TO ANOTHER (REMIXES) (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)

A1) Plastic Machinery (Sleaford Mods Remix)
A2) Nine Acre Dust (Chemical Brothers Remix)
A3) So Oh (Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix)
A4) Tellin’ Stories (The Go! Team Remix) unreleased

B1) Trouble Understanding (Norman Cook Remix)
B2) My Beautiful Friend (Jagz Kooner Remix)
B3) Hey Sunrise (The Orb Remix) unreleased
B4) You’re So Pretty, We’re So Pretty (Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix)

VINYL 6
BONUS DEMOS 7” (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)

A1) Indian Rope (Demo)
AA1) The Only One I Know (Demo)

PLUS:
12 PAGE – 12” ALBUM BOOKLET WITH PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOS
FOLD OUT ORIGINAL POSTER – SIGNED BY THE BAND
FIRST PRESSING ON LIMITED TRANSPARENT BLUE COLOURED VINYL

