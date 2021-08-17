RISTAMPA IN ARRIVO PER “BEAUTIFULGARBAGE”, IL TERZO ALBUM DEI GARBAGE

I Garbage hanno annunciato oggi i dettagli della ristampa di “beautifulgarbage”, il loro terzo album in studio. L’uscita è prevista per il 1° ottobre 2021, esattamente 20 anni dopo la prima pubblicazione ufficiale. La band ha anche reso disponibile una versione inedita del singolo “Androgyny”, un brano con un messaggio e un testo decisamente in anticipo sui tempi (2001).

Parlando della ristampa di “beautifulgarbage”, Shirley Manson racconta: “Volevamo celebrare l’uscita del nostro terzo album esattamente nello stesso modo in cui abbiamo celebrato i due precedenti, visto che amiamo il nostro terzo figlio tanto quanto i primi due. Con il tempo questo disco ha ottenuto sempre più rispetto da parte dei fan tanto da rimanere in rotazione costante nei nostri live ancora oggi. Siamo sempre stati molto contenti di questo lavoro e abbiamo sempre pensato fosse in anticipo sui tempi.

Sono passati 20 anni e siamo incredibilmente grati di aver scritto canzoni così belle e di averle nella nostra discografia e siamo altrettanto orgogliosi di essere ancora in piedi contrariamente ad ogni previsione e poter dare al nostro amato album il tributo che si merita“.

Questa nuova edizione è stata rimasterizzata e sarà disponibile in versione Deluxe (con due heavyweight Black Vinyl, + un 12” di B-Sides e memorabilia). I due Double LP saranno stampati rispettivamente in heavyweight Black e special White vinyl. La ristampa comprende anche un triplo CD (album originale, b-sides, demos e remixes, tutti in confezione deluxe).

Ecco la tracklist:

CD1

Shut Your Mouth (2021 Remaster)

Androgyny (2021 Remaster)

Can’t Cry These Tears (2021 Remaster)

Til The Day I Die (2021 Remaster)

Cup Of Coffee (2021 Remaster)

Silence Is Golden (2021 Remaster)

Cherry Lips (2021 Remaster)

Breaking Up The Girl (2021 Remaster)

Drive You Home (2021 Remaster)

Parade (2021 Remaster)

Nobody Loves You (2021 Remaster)

Untouchable (2021 Remaster)

So Like A Rose (2021 Remaster)

CD2: B-sides & alt versions

Candy Says

Use Me

Sex Never Goes Out Of Fashion

Begging Bone

April 10th

Happiness Pt.2

Confidence

Enough Is Never Enough

Wild Horses (Live)

I’m Really Into Techno

Pride In The Name Of Love*

Androgyny (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

Til The Day I Die (Demo Sept 14, 1999)*

Nobody Loves You (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

Breaking Up The Girl (Acoustic)

Silence Is Golden (Demo Sept 14, 1999)*

Can’t Cry These Tears (Rough Mix March 14, 2001)*

Shut Your Mouth (Live)

Begging Bone (Early Demo Mix)

CD3: Remixes

Shut Your Mouth (Jagz Kooner Radio Mix)*

Shut Your Mouth (Jolly Music Scary Full Vocal Mix)

Shut Your Mouth (Professor Reay Clubbed Dead Pig Mix)

Androgyny (Neptunes Remix)

Androgyny Felix Da Housecat (Thee Glitz Mix)

Androgyny (The Architechs Mix)

Breaking Up The Girl (Timo Maas Radio Mix)

Breaking Up The Girl (Brothers In Rhythm Radio Edit)

Breaking Up The Girl (The Scourge Of The Earth Rodeo Rave Remix by Jimmy Caulty)

Breaking Up The Girl (Black Dog Wounded By The Warbeast)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Le Royale Mix)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Mauve’s Dark Remix With Acapella edit)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (DJEJ’s Go Go Jam by Eli Janney)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Roger Sanchez Tha S-Man’s Release Mix (Radio) Edit)

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!) (Howie B Remix)

I Garbage sono tornati proprio nel 2021 con il nuovo album “No Gods No Masters” al quale davamo un 7 in pagella.