 

THE SPECIALS: DISCO DI COVER IN ARRIVO!

 
di
17 Agosto 2021
 

I veterani The Specials dopo aver pubblicato “Encore” nel 2019 non hanno aspettato tanto tempo per fare un altro disco. “Protest Songs 1924 – 2012” uscirà infatti il 24 settembre via Island Records. L’album, come dicono le note stampa, contiene “dodici interpretazioni singolari di canzoni di protesta appositamente scelte in un arco di quasi 100 anni e dimostra che i The Specials si preoccupano ancora, protestano ancora e sono ancora incazzati!

Il nuovo album è disponibile per il pre-order in una varietà di edizioni, incluse copie autografate, versioni deluxe con un bonus live 7″, e altro. Nessun brano è ancora stato condiviso.

The Specials – Protest Songs 1924-2012
1. Freedom Highway (The Staple Singers)
2. Everybody Knows (Leonard Cohen)
3. I Don’t Mind Failing In This World (Malvina Reynolds)
4. Black, Brown And White (Big Bill Broonzy)
5. Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Us Around (traditional)
6. Fuck All The Perfect People (Chip Taylor & The New Ukrainians)
7. My Next Door Neighbour
8. Trouble Every Day (Frank Zappa & Mothers of Invention)
9. Listening Wind (Talking Heads)
10. Soldiers Who Want To Be Heroes (Rod McKuen)
11. I Live In A City (Malvina Reynolds)
12. Get Up, Stand Up (Bob Marley)

    Ultimi commenti

