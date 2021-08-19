E’ ATTESA IL 22 APRILE LA RISTAMPA DI “TATTOO YOU” DEI ROLLING STONES: ASDCOLTA L’INEDITO “LIVING IN THE HEART OF LOVE”

I Rolling Stones celebreranno il 40° anniversario del loro album del 1981,”Tattoo You”, con una ristampa arricchita da un disco bonus pieno di materiale inedito. Il tutto arriverà il 22 ottobre via Polydor/Interscope/UMe.

Per accompagnare l’annuncio, gli Stones hanno pubblicato “Living in the Heart of Love”, una delle nove canzoni inedite che appariranno su questo disco bonus, “Lost & Found”. Le nove canzoni sono state tutte originariamente registrate mentre gli Stones stavano realizzando “Tattoo You”, ma sono state recentemente completate e migliorate con voci e chitarre aggiunte alle precedenti registrazioni.

Insieme a “Living in the Heart of Love”, “Lost & Found” conterrà una cover del brano di Jimmy Reed del 1963 “Shame, Shame, Shame” e una cover del brano soul di Dobie Gray del 1973, “Drift Away”. Il disco includerà anche una versione alternativa di uno dei brani più famosi di “Tattoo You”, “Start Me Up”, che incorpora alcune influenze reggae.

Insieme a “Lost & Found”, un’edizione super deluxe del set “Tattoo You 40th-anniversary” arriverà con un album dal vivo, “Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982”. Il concerto fu registrato nel giugno di quell’anno durante la tappa londinese del tour “Tattoo You”. Il set del 40° anniversario di “Tattoo You” sarà pubblicato in diversi formati fisici. Il set da due CD conterrà solo l’album rimasterizzato e “Lost & Found”, mentre il box set da quattro CD includerà l’album originale, Lost & Found e il concerto di Wembley. L’album sarà anche stampato in diversi formati in vinile, compreso un cofanetto di cinque LP che contiene anche un libro cartonato con foto rare e interviste al produttore Chris Kimsey e al fotografo Hubert Kretzschmar.

Disc 1 – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

1. “Start Me Up” – Remastered 2021

2. “Hang Fire” – Remastered 2021

3. “Slave” – Remastered 2021

4. “Little T&A” – Remastered 2021

5. “Black Limousine” – Remastered 2021

6. “Neighbours” – Remastered 2021

7. “Worried About You” – Remastered 2021

8. “Tops” – Remastered 2021

9. “Heaven” – Remastered 2021

10. “No Use in Crying” – Remastered 2021

11. “Waiting on a Friend” – Remastered 2021

Disc 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

1. “Living in the Heart of Love”

2. “Fiji Jim”

3. “Troubles a’ Comin”

4. “Shame Shame Shame”

5. “Drift Away”

6. “It’s a Lie”

7. “Come to the Ball”

8. “Fast Talking Slow Walking”

9. “Start Me Up” (Early Version)

Disc Three – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

1. “Under My Thumb”

2. “When the Whip Comes Down”

3. “Let’s Spend the Night Together”

4. “Shattered”

5. “Neighbours”

6. “Black Limousine”

7. “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)”

8. “Twenty Flight Rock”

9. “Going to a Go Go”

10. “Chantilly Lace”

11. “Let Me Go”

12. “Time Is on My Side”

13. “Beast of Burden”

14. “Let It Bleed”

Disc 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

1. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

2. “Band Introductions”

3. “Little T&A”

4. “Tumbling Dice”

5. “She’s So Cold”

6. “Hang Fire”

7. “Miss You”

8. “Honky Tonk Women”

9. “Brown Sugar”

10. “Start Me Up”

11. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

12. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”