 

IL PRIMO CONCERTO DELLA REUNION DEI GENESIS: GUARDA I VIDEO E LA SETLIST DELLA SERATA

 
Tags:
di
21 Settembre 2021
 

Dopo tanto parlarne l’atteso tour di reunion dei Genesis è diventato ufficiale nel marzo del 2020.

Ovviamente la pandemia ha costretto la band a rivedere i piani e rischedulare le date inglesi e americane nell’anno in corso.

Ieri a Birmingham è andata in scena la prima tappa di “The Last Domino?”, tour, che nonostante non coinvolga Peter Gabriel, proporrà tra i brani eseguiti molto materiale estratto dagli album “Selling England By The Pound” e “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”.

Hanno poi trovato spazio le hits: “Mama”, “Land Of Confusion”, “Follow You Follow Me”, “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” e “Invisible Touch”.

Questa la setlits della prima data di Birmingham:

‘Behind The Lines’ / ‘Duke’s End’
‘Turn It On Again’
‘Mama’
‘Land Of Confusion’
‘Home By The Sea’ / ‘Second Home By The Sea’
‘Fading Lights’ / ‘The Cinema Show’ / Afterglow’
‘That’s All’ / ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ / ‘Follow You Follow Me’
‘Duchess’
‘No Son Of Mine’
‘Firth Of Fifth’ / ‘I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)’
‘Domino’
‘Throwing It All Away’
‘Tonight, Tonight, Tonight’
‘Invisible Touch’
‘I Can’t Dance’
‘Dancing With The Moonlit Knig’ht’ / ‘The Carpet Crawlers’

Guarda i video della serata:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Tre date italiane dei Mogwai a fine ...
    Lo scorso febbraio i Mogwai hanno realizzato, via Rock Action Records, il loro decimo LP, “As The Love Continues” e ora ...

    Vasco Brondi – Live @ ...
    Partiamo dalla fine, dall’ultima immagine di questo tour: Vasco Brondi e la sua band, in piedi, sul palco, a ringraziare il pubblico ...

    TRACK: Henford – Sinking

    E’ uscito il 15 settembre “Sinking”, il nuovo singolo di Henford che vede ancora la collaborazione di Niah Steiner. ...

    VIDEO: Kills Birds – Glisten

    Prodotto da Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Hazel English, Sasami), il sophomore dei Kills Birds, “Married”, uscirà il ...

    “Ocean to Ocean” ...
    Tori Amos ha annunciato il suo nuovo disco: il successore di “Native Invader”, pubblicato nel 2017, si intitola “Ocena To ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Settembre 2021

    Il Rolling Stone aggiorna la lista delle ‘500 migliori canzoni di tutti i tempi’
    Nel 2004 il Rolling Stone aveva pubblicato la sua persona classifica delle migliori 500 canzoni di tutti i tempi. Nel numero in uscita in questi giorni quella lista è stata totalmente rinnovata. Ecco spiegata l’operazione: Per creare la nuova ...
    7 Settembre 2021

    I Radiohead annunciano “KID A MNESIA”: triplo disco che raccoglie “Kid A”, “Amnesiac” e un terzo album di materiale inedito
    I Radiohead annunciano “KID A MNESIA”, un triplo album in diversi formati per il 21esimo anniversario di “Kid A” e “Amnesiac”, in uscita il 5 novembre su XL Recordings. “KID A MNESIA” raccoglie il ...
    25 Agosto 2021

    Il bambino di “Nevermind” ha fatto causa ai Nirvana per utilizzo di materiale pedopornografico
    Secondo quanto riportato dal sito americano TMZ il trentenne Spencer Elden, immortalato all’età di 4 mesi nell’iconica copertina di “Nevermind”, avrebbe intentato causa contro i membri ancora in vita dei Nirvana, ...
    23 Agosto 2021

    Olden – Cuore nero
    Un anno fa, di questi tempi, in redazione per gioco già si cominciava a fare un bilancio della prima parte di stagione, e ognuno di noi aveva chiaro quali fossero i propri ascolti “del cuore”. Nel mio caso, in ambito italiano, non avevo ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     