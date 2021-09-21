IL PRIMO CONCERTO DELLA REUNION DEI GENESIS: GUARDA I VIDEO E LA SETLIST DELLA SERATA

Dopo tanto parlarne l’atteso tour di reunion dei Genesis è diventato ufficiale nel marzo del 2020.
Ovviamente la pandemia ha costretto la band a rivedere i piani e rischedulare le date inglesi e americane nell’anno in corso.
Ieri a Birmingham è andata in scena la prima tappa di “The Last Domino?”, tour, che nonostante non coinvolga Peter Gabriel, proporrà tra i brani eseguiti molto materiale estratto dagli album “Selling England By The Pound” e “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”.
Hanno poi trovato spazio le hits: “Mama”, “Land Of Confusion”, “Follow You Follow Me”, “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” e “Invisible Touch”.
Questa la setlits della prima data di Birmingham:
‘Behind The Lines’ / ‘Duke’s End’
‘Turn It On Again’
‘Mama’
‘Land Of Confusion’
‘Home By The Sea’ / ‘Second Home By The Sea’
‘Fading Lights’ / ‘The Cinema Show’ / Afterglow’
‘That’s All’ / ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ / ‘Follow You Follow Me’
‘Duchess’
‘No Son Of Mine’
‘Firth Of Fifth’ / ‘I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)’
‘Domino’
‘Throwing It All Away’
‘Tonight, Tonight, Tonight’
‘Invisible Touch’
‘I Can’t Dance’
‘Dancing With The Moonlit Knig’ht’ / ‘The Carpet Crawlers’
Guarda i video della serata:
#Genesis… and the lamb lies down on Birmingham pic.twitter.com/1fHBCtsGJx
— Joserael (@joserael) September 20, 2021