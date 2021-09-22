 

Oggi, 22 settembre, è il primo giorno d’autunno, cade infatti l’equinozio. Salutiamo l’estate con la giusta colonna sonora, abbracciando la nuova stagione…

Maniac Street Preachers – Autumnsong

So when you hear this Autumn song
Clear your heads and get ready to run

U2 – October

October and the trees are stripped bare
Of all they wear
What do I care?

Green Day – Wake Me Up When September Ends

Summer has come and passed
The innocent can never last
Wake me up when September ends

PFM – Impressioni di Settembre

No, cosa sono? Adesso non lo so
Sono un uomo, un uomo in cerca di sé stesso
No, cosa sono? Adesso non lo so
Sono solo, solo il suono del mio passo

Dimartino – Maledetto Autunno

Maledetto autunno
Me l’ hai detto tu
Maledetto tu

Gazzelle – Settembre

Settembre è un mese di merda per ricominciare
Cominciare a tornare
Cominciare a guardare
Mille sogni negli occhi
Un paio di occhiali rotti

Van Morrison – Autumn Song

Pitter patter the rain falling down
Little glamor sun coming round
Take a walk when autumn comes to town

Emiliana Torrini – Autumn Sun

She brought me flowers
Said she liked my work
I thought she couldn’t do us any harm
He never liked that kind of charm
But how could he resist
When her dress let in the autumn sun?

Paolo Nutini – Autumn

Autumn leaves under frozen souls
Hungry hands turning soft and old
My hero cried as we stood out there in the cold
Like these autumn leaves I don’t have nothing to hold

Carmen Consoli – Autunno Dolciastro

Eri tu quel tasto dolente
eri tu autunno dolciastro
eri tu

Photo: Dominicus Johannes Bergsma, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

