Oggi, 22 settembre, è il primo giorno d’autunno, cade infatti l’equinozio. Salutiamo l’estate con la giusta colonna sonora, abbracciando la nuova stagione…

Maniac Street Preachers – Autumnsong

So when you hear this Autumn song

Clear your heads and get ready to run

U2 – October

October and the trees are stripped bare

Of all they wear

What do I care?

Green Day – Wake Me Up When September Ends

Summer has come and passed

The innocent can never last

Wake me up when September ends

PFM – Impressioni di Settembre

No, cosa sono? Adesso non lo so

Sono un uomo, un uomo in cerca di sé stesso

No, cosa sono? Adesso non lo so

Sono solo, solo il suono del mio passo

Dimartino – Maledetto Autunno

Maledetto autunno

Me l’ hai detto tu

Maledetto tu

Gazzelle – Settembre

Settembre è un mese di merda per ricominciare

Cominciare a tornare

Cominciare a guardare

Mille sogni negli occhi

Un paio di occhiali rotti

Van Morrison – Autumn Song

Pitter patter the rain falling down

Little glamor sun coming round

Take a walk when autumn comes to town

Emiliana Torrini – Autumn Sun

She brought me flowers

Said she liked my work

I thought she couldn’t do us any harm

He never liked that kind of charm

But how could he resist

When her dress let in the autumn sun?

Paolo Nutini – Autumn

Autumn leaves under frozen souls

Hungry hands turning soft and old

My hero cried as we stood out there in the cold

Like these autumn leaves I don’t have nothing to hold

Carmen Consoli – Autunno Dolciastro

Eri tu quel tasto dolente

eri tu autunno dolciastro

eri tu

Photo: Dominicus Johannes Bergsma, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons