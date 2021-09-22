Oggi, 22 settembre, è il primo giorno d’autunno, cade infatti l’equinozio. Salutiamo l’estate con la giusta colonna sonora, abbracciando la nuova stagione…
Maniac Street Preachers – Autumnsong
So when you hear this Autumn song
Clear your heads and get ready to run
U2 – October
October and the trees are stripped bare
Of all they wear
What do I care?
Green Day – Wake Me Up When September Ends
Summer has come and passed
The innocent can never last
Wake me up when September ends
PFM – Impressioni di Settembre
No, cosa sono? Adesso non lo so
Sono un uomo, un uomo in cerca di sé stesso
No, cosa sono? Adesso non lo so
Sono solo, solo il suono del mio passo
Dimartino – Maledetto Autunno
Maledetto autunno
Me l’ hai detto tu
Maledetto tu
Gazzelle – Settembre
Settembre è un mese di merda per ricominciare
Cominciare a tornare
Cominciare a guardare
Mille sogni negli occhi
Un paio di occhiali rotti
Van Morrison – Autumn Song
Pitter patter the rain falling down
Little glamor sun coming round
Take a walk when autumn comes to town
Emiliana Torrini – Autumn Sun
She brought me flowers
Said she liked my work
I thought she couldn’t do us any harm
He never liked that kind of charm
But how could he resist
When her dress let in the autumn sun?
Paolo Nutini – Autumn
Autumn leaves under frozen souls
Hungry hands turning soft and old
My hero cried as we stood out there in the cold
Like these autumn leaves I don’t have nothing to hold
Carmen Consoli – Autunno Dolciastro
Eri tu quel tasto dolente
eri tu autunno dolciastro
eri tu
Photo: Dominicus Johannes Bergsma, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons