ASCOLTA “I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR”, L’ALBUM DI COVER CHE RENDE OMAGGIO AI THE VELVET UNDERGROUND E NICO

di
24 Settembre 2021
 

“I’ll Be Your Mirror”, l’album di cover che rende omaggio a The Velvet Underground e Nico, è stato ufficialmente pubblicato.

Il disco contiene versioni reinterpretate di ogni traccia dell’album di debutto dei Velvet Underground del 1967, collaborazione con la cantante tedesca Nico, intitolato semplicemente “The Velvet Underground & Nico”.

Con l’album completo svelato oggi, i fan possono sentire altre cover realizzate da artisti del calibro di Michael Stipe, Fontaines D.C., oltre a St. Vincent e King Princess.

Un documentario basato sull’iconica band newyorkese, intitolato “The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes”, sarà in streaming su Apple TV+ il 15 ottobre.

Tracklist:
Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe (3:50)
I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger (3:44)
Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) (4:43)
Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius (6:55)
Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & The Violators (6:59)
All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett (4:52)
Heroin – Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie (7:24)
There She Goes Again – King Princess (3:29)
I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett (2:27)
The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C. (3:12)
European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney (7:45)

