 

SI RIVEDONO GLI OH WONDER: ANNUNCIO ALBUM E SINGOLO APRIPISTA

 
di
24 Settembre 2021
 

Gli Oh Wonder hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album “22 Break” e hanno pubblicato la title-track come primo singolo.

Dopo aver annunciato il ritorno sui social, il duo ha condiviso cosa c’è dietro a questo disco.

Su Twitter infatti gli Oh Wonder hanno scritto della genesi del lavoro: “Abbiamo quasi rotto l’anno scorso. Sembra drammatico, ma è la verità. 22 Break, è forse il primo album di rottura nella storia scritto e registrato con la persona con cui ti stai lasciando. È imbarazzante, è vulnerabile, ma ci ha anche salvato“.

Tracklist:

Baby
Down
22 Break
Free
Don’t Let The Neighbourhood Hear
Dinner
Rollercoaster Baby
Love Me Now
You > Me
Kicking The Doors Down
Twenty Fourteen

“22 Break” è atteso l’8 ottobre. Pre-order già attivo.

