SI RIVEDONO GLI OH WONDER: ANNUNCIO ALBUM E SINGOLO APRIPISTA

Gli Oh Wonder hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album “22 Break” e hanno pubblicato la title-track come primo singolo.

Dopo aver annunciato il ritorno sui social, il duo ha condiviso cosa c’è dietro a questo disco.

We nearly broke up last year. It sounds dramatic, but it’s the truth.

22 Break, maybe the first break-up album in history written and recorded with the person you’re breaking up with. It’s awkward, it’s vulnerable, but it also saved us. October 8th 2021https://t.co/iw7tTSdrcE pic.twitter.com/vnsI4tYbs9 — Oh Wonder (@OhWonderMusic) September 22, 2021

Su Twitter infatti gli Oh Wonder hanno scritto della genesi del lavoro: “Abbiamo quasi rotto l’anno scorso. Sembra drammatico, ma è la verità. 22 Break, è forse il primo album di rottura nella storia scritto e registrato con la persona con cui ti stai lasciando. È imbarazzante, è vulnerabile, ma ci ha anche salvato“.

Tracklist:

Baby

Down

22 Break

Free

Don’t Let The Neighbourhood Hear

Dinner

Rollercoaster Baby

Love Me Now

You > Me

Kicking The Doors Down

Twenty Fourteen

“22 Break” è atteso l’8 ottobre. Pre-order già attivo.